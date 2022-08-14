Proceeds of 'pink' golf outing support women's health center in Chestertown

The 2022 edition of Chester River Yacht & Country Club’s Pink Polar Bear Golf Tournament boasted a field of 65 club members and guests.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

CHESTERTOWN — Chester River Yacht & Country Club’s annual Pink Polar Bear Golf Tournament on July 24 raised more than $2,600 to benefit patients who receive services in the Eleanor & Ethel Leh Women’s Center at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.

