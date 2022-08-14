CHESTERTOWN — Chester River Yacht & Country Club’s annual Pink Polar Bear Golf Tournament on July 24 raised more than $2,600 to benefit patients who receive services in the Eleanor & Ethel Leh Women’s Center at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.
This was the 11th edition of the event, which is organized and supported by the Chester River members.
Nearly 70 club members and guests participated.
Since 2015, the event has raised more than $20,000 to support breast cancer detection at the hospital.
“We call it the Pink Polar Bear tournament because early on, it was explained to us that finding breast cancer can be like trying to find a polar bear in a blizzard,” volunteer Gwinn Derricott, who heads up the tournament, said in a news release.
“When we saw the capabilities of the tomosynthesis in mammography, we had to do our part to support the continued availability of this technology in Chestertown,” Derricott said.
Winners from the July 24 event include: Dave Landskroener, Tom and Donna Moloney, and Kyle Kirby, low gross; Alex and Duane Lindstrom, Mike Godwin and Matt Logullo, first low net; Catina Lee, Susan Berson, Kathy and Larry Orr, second low net; and Joe and Sabina Baker and Gwinn and John Derricott, third low net.
Debbie Williams was closest to the pin on No. 12 and Ed Weber was closest to the pin on No. 4.
Karen Smith and Landskroener had the straightest drives.
Chester River’s 9-hole and 18-hole ladies golf groups donated many of the prizes and provided a dedicated corps of volunteers.
“The support of the Chester River Health Foundation, loyal club members, and the much-appreciated assistance from club member Phyllis Brown and the club’s golf pro Dan Philippon continue to make this one of our strongest support efforts for the Leh Women’s Center,” Derricott said in the news release.
According to Kelly Bottomley, UM Shore Regional Health’s outpatient imaging manager, mammography is the medical “gold standard” to identify breast cancer.
“Our mammography team members really appreciate the support and awareness that the Pink Polar Bear tournament brings to this important screening offered in the Leh Women’s Center,” Bottomley said in the news release.
Opened in 2013, the Eleanor & Ethel Leh Women’s Center was the first facility on the Delmarva Peninsula to offer 3-D digital mammography with tomosynthesis, which can find breast cancer at the earliest possible stage. This capability is now available throughout the five-county area served by UM Shore Regional Health.
The Leh Center performs more than 2,800 mammograms each year.
The center also offers bone density evaluation services, and consultation and follow-up appointments related to breast surgery.
Breast surgery, reconstruction and plastic surgery takes place in the Surgery Department at UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.