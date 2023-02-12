At the Denton office of UM SMG-Primary Care, Rob Cunningham, practice manager, and Kim Herman, MD, accept a gift basket from Terry Satchell, Population Health projects manager, UM SRH, for Herman’s support of the new Diabetes Prevention Program offered by Eastern Shore Area Higher Education Center in Cambridge.
At the Denton office of UM SMG-Primary Care, Rob Cunningham, practice manager, and Kim Herman, MD, accept a gift basket from Terry Satchell, Population Health projects manager, UM SRH, for Herman’s support of the new Diabetes Prevention Program offered by Eastern Shore Area Higher Education Center in Cambridge.
Kathy Sellers, transitional care liaison, UM SRH, left, and Terry Satchell, Population Health manager, UM SRH, right, present a gift basket to Ellen Sellers, social worker, Bayleigh Chase, in recognition of her support for the UM SRH Advance Directives campaign.
EASTON — The University of Maryland Shore Regional Health’s Population Health team is off to a strong start this year with two projects – promoting advance directives for UM SRH team members, patients and community residents, and encouraging enrollment in the new Diabetes Prevention Program.
To show appreciation for community partners participating in these projects, Population Health team members Kathy Sellers and Terry Satchell, MHA, BSN, RN, created gift baskets — one delivered to Ellen Sellers, LMSW, social worker at Bayleigh Chase in Easton, for her help with the advanced directives campaign, and the other delivered to Kim Herman, MD, University of Maryland Shore Medical Group – Primary Care in Denton, recognizing her leadership as the first UM SMG provider to refer a patient to the DPP program.
“In addition to physician referrals, people who are high risk for prediabetes may enroll in the Diabetes Prevention Program without a referral,” said Satchell.
The DPP program will be offered beginning this month online through Eastern Shore Area Higher Education Center in Cambridge and also in-person at Eastern Shore Wellness Solutions, local county health departments, and Easton YMCA of the Chesapeake.
To learn more about assistance available in completing an advance directive, contact Kathy Sellers, transitional care liaison, UM SRH, 443-786-7027, ksellers@umm.edu. To learn more about the Diabetes Prevention Program, visit https://esahec.org/dpp/.
