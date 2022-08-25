EASTON — To promote early detection of prostate cancer, the Cancer Program at University of Maryland Shore Regional Health plans to offer free prostate screenings in Chestertown and Easton in September.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports one in nine men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer, about six cases in 10 are diagnosed in men aged 65 or older, and it is rare before age 40.
According to Nina Weisenborn, BSN, RN, clinical research nurse at the Cancer Program, preventive care and screenings increase survival chances by facilitating early diagnosis, evaluation and treatment.
“Uninsured and underinsured are welcome to participate in our screenings,” Weisenborn said. “Those interested in being screened are encouraged to discuss the testing with their primary care providers to determine if the PSA blood test will benefit them in the early detection of prostate cancer and other prostate health issues.”
In Easton, prostate cancer screenings will be offered for eligible men at no cost from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept, 22, at UM Shore Medical Pavilion at Easton, 490 Cadmus Lane, Suite 104. Offered as part of a clinical trial, the screenings will be conducted by University of Maryland Shore Medical Group – Urology providers R. Duane Cespedes, MD; John Foley, MD; Andrew Riggin, MD; Christopher Runz, DO; and Donna Stubbs, CRNP.
Eligible candidates include men over 40 who have never had a prostate cancer screening and males ages 55 to 74 who are due for an annual prostate cancer screening.
Advance registration is required; contact Weisenborn at 410-820-6800, ext. 2300, by Thursday, Sept. 8.
In Chestertown, prostate cancer screenings will be offered as a joint undertaking between UM Shore Medical Group – Urology and the Kent County Health Department from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, at 126 Philosopher’s Terrace. Christopher Parry, DO, will conduct the screenings, which are offered at no charge to eligible men.
