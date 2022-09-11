EASTON — University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is launching an interactive and participatory six-session workshop designed to help people who are living with chronic disease manage their ongoing health. The class will be offered virtually via WebEx from 9:30 a.m. to noon every Friday from Sept. 23 to Oct. 28. There is no charge for the course, but registration is limited to 12 participants. Access to course links will be sent following registration.

