CAMBRIDGE — Mid Shore Behavioral Health Inc. is collaborating with dozens of community partners to host the third annual “The Mid-Shore is Going Purple Together” from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, at Long Wharf Park in Cambridge. This free event serves as a space for the community to unite against substance misuse and work toward recovery for all.
This year’s gathering will feature an interactive exhibit highlighting peer recovery stories across the Mid-Shore, a “Say Know to Drugs” poster contest, COVID-19 vaccination mobile van, as well as a free barbecue lunch and Kona Ice for the first 250 attendees, live music featuring Arreal Tilghman Jr., DJ Infinite Sounds, a bounce house, and more. Several local behavioral health agencies will also be in attendance to provide substance use resources and information for the community.
The Mid-Shore is Going Purple Together is open to the public and welcomes individuals seeking, or in, recovery, families and friends who have lost loved ones to overdose, or those who just want to celebrate and learn more in support alongside their neighbors.
“We will be honoring this year’s national recovery month theme of ‘Every Person. Every Family. Every Community.’ It is so important to realize that recovery is possible, and the voices of hope and support in our Mid-Shore community are strong,” said MSBH’s Executive Director Katie Dilley.
She continued, “We look forward to celebrating our recovery community, provider and peer networks, as part of the day’s event. We look forward to gathering for Going Purple Together; memorializing those who have been lost, supporting those in recovery, and instilling hope and wellness to all Mid-Shore community members.”
Children and youth elementary age through 25 are encouraged to participate in the “Say Know to Drugs” poster contest. Posters are accepted through Sept. 10 at main branch libraries in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties. Submissions must be 11x14, any art medium, and should depict smarter and safer choices than substance use. First place winners will receive a Nintendo Switch or Samsung tablet, and must be present to win.
“A new approach to highlighting awareness and information as a way to address substance use,” said Dilley.
Mid Shore Behavioral Health, Inc. and participating agencies look forward to gathering for The Mid-Shore is Going Purple Together to memorialize those who have been lost to substance misuse, supporting those in recovery, and instilling hope and wellness to all Mid-Shore community members. More information on The Mid-Shore is Going Purple Together and other Go Purple events can be found at www.midshorebehavioralhealth.org/gpt.
As the Core Service Agency for the Mid-Shore, MSBH’s mission is to continually improve the provision of behavioral health services for residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties through effective coordination of care in collaboration with consumers, their natural support systems, providers, and the community at large. For more information about MSBH, visit www.midshorebehavioralhealth.org.
