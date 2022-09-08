The Mid-Shore Goes Purple Together

CAMBRIDGE — Mid Shore Behavioral Health Inc. is collaborating with dozens of community partners to host the third annual “The Mid-Shore is Going Purple Together” from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, at Long Wharf Park in Cambridge. This free event serves as a space for the community to unite against substance misuse and work toward recovery for all.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.