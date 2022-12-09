EASTON — University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton, a member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System, has received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade in The Leapfrog Group’s fall 2022 reporting period. This marks the fifth consecutive period that the hospital has received an ‘A’.
Leapfrog’s Hospital Safety Grade is a national distinction recognizing a hospital’s achievements in providing safer healthcare by protecting patients from preventable harm and errors.
“We are extremely pleased to once again achieve The Leapfrog Group’s highest safety grade,” said Ken Kozel, president and CEO, UM Shore Regional Health. “This national award reflects the tremendous dedication and commitment of our doctors, nurses and all team members who work hard every day to provide the highest-quality medical care to our patients.”
“I applaud the hospital leadership and workforce for their strong commitment to safety and transparency,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a sign that hospitals are continuously evaluating their performance, so that they can best protect patients. Your hospital team should be extremely proud of their dedication and achievement.”
The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization with a 10-year history of assigning letter grades to general hospitals throughout the United States, based on a hospital’s ability to prevent medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public. Hospital Safety Grade results are based on more than 30 national performance measures and are updated each fall and spring.
