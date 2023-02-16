UM Shore Medical Center at Easton recognized for maternity care

University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton has been recognized for the second time as High Performing in Maternity Care (Uncomplicated Pregnancy) by U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals for Maternity Care. From left are Angie Wicks, DNP, RNC-OB, nurse manager at The Birthing Center at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton; Jenny Bowie, senior vice president, Patient Care Services, and Chief Nursing Officer; Javier Cajina, MD, medical director for UM Shore Medical Group – Women’s Health and The Birthing Center at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton; and Ken Kozel, president and chief executive officer, UM Shore Regional Health.
EASTON — University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton has been recognized for the second time as High Performing in Maternity Care (Uncomplicated Pregnancy) by U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals for Maternity Care. Among nearly 650 hospitals providing labor and delivery services nationwide, fewer than half received the “high performing” designation; in Maryland, UM Shore Medical Center at Easton was one of only five hospitals so designated.
Earning this recognition required the hospital to excel on quality metrics that matter to expectant families, including newborn complication rates, C-sections among lower-risk pregnancies, early elective delivery rates, the hospital’s ability to meet new federal criteria for birth-friendly practices, and how successfully the hospital supported breastfeeding.
“The Birthing Center and UM Shore Medical Group — Women’s Health teams deserve tremendous credit for maintaining this strong rating from U.S. News & World Report,” said Javier Cajina, MD, medical director for UM Shore Medical Group – Women’s Health and The Birthing Center at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton.
On average, 1,000 babies a year are delivered at the hospital’s Birthing Center.
“It was such an honor to receive this designation for the second time,” said Angie Wicks, DNP, RNC-OB, nurse manager at The Birthing Center at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton. “It’s a reflection of the dedication our obstetrics providers, nurses and techs maintain as they provide quality patient care.”
In addition to continuing the focus on providing the highest quality patient experience, in just the past year, UM Shore Medical Group-Women’s Health has expanded access to obstetric, maternity and the full continuum of women’s health care by adding four new providers — three certified nurse midwives and one nurse practitioner.
For information about The Birthing Center at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton, visit umshoreregional.org/birthing. UM Shore Medical Group – Women’s Health can be reached by calling 410-820-4888.
