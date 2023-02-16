UM Shore Medical Center at Easton recognized for maternity care

University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton has been recognized for the second time as High Performing in Maternity Care (Uncomplicated Pregnancy) by U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals for Maternity Care. From left are Angie Wicks, DNP, RNC-OB, nurse manager at The Birthing Center at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton; Jenny Bowie, senior vice president, Patient Care Services, and Chief Nursing Officer; Javier Cajina, MD, medical director for UM Shore Medical Group – Women’s Health and The Birthing Center at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton; and Ken Kozel, president and chief executive officer, UM Shore Regional Health.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton has been recognized for the second time as High Performing in Maternity Care (Uncomplicated Pregnancy) by U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals for Maternity Care. Among nearly 650 hospitals providing labor and delivery services nationwide, fewer than half received the “high performing” designation; in Maryland, UM Shore Medical Center at Easton was one of only five hospitals so designated.

