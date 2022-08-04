UM SRH centers

The Diagnostic and Imaging Center, Clark Comprehensive Breast Center and Shore Rehabilitation Center at Easton are located at 10 Martin Court.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — The Cancer Program at University of Maryland Shore Regional Health has been granted a three-year reaccreditation by the Commission on Cancer following a review of its programs, services and facilities. The program first earned CoC accreditation in 2015 and has maintained It continuously since.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.