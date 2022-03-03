CHESTER —An urgent care center operated by the University of Maryland Medical System is expected to open in Chester later this spring, according to UMD Urgent Care Chief Medical Officer Dr. Scott Burger.
“There has been a desire to expand the footprint within the Eastern Shore,” Burger said. “This was an area that we felt there was a need. We were able to identify a site and it mapped in well with the larger, ambulatory strategy that Shore Regional and University of Maryland has...we were grateful to find that space.”
Located in the Kent Towne Market between Big Lots and the True Value hardware store, the facility will accommodate several acute, non-emergency medical needs.
“It’s a place that the community knows and are used to coming to,” Burger said, adding that UMMS is hoping the location will be ready to serve patients by the second week of May.
According to UMD Urgent Care spokesperson Kailin Miner, the facility’s services will include COVID-19 testing, athlete care, concussion management, illness and injury care, flu vaccinations, occupational health, preoperative evaluations, sports and camp physicals, x-rays, and lab tests.
Burger said the facility will be open for 12 hours, 363 days a year — observing Christmas and Thanksgiving holidays — and will provide at least 20 jobs.
While UMMS has urgent care centers in Denton and Easton, the Chester location will be the first of its kind in Queen Anne’s County since the 2018 closure of Anne Arundel Medical Center’s Kent Island facility.
QA Economic and Tourism Development Director Heather Tinelli said the UMMS center will provide “a much needed service” to county residents.
Without its own hospital or urgent care center — aside from the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health emergency room in Queenstown — Queen Anne’s County residents are often relayed to Easton or Annapolis for medical treatment, clustering emergency rooms throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the County/Hospital Alert Tracking System, a monitoring system that reports emergency department occupancy and capability, emergency rooms at AAMC and UMSRH Easton hospital were on alert for over 1,000 hours in January.
“We are extremely appreciative of University of Maryland Medical System’s commitment to providing quality health care services to Queen Anne’s County residents,” QA Economic and Tourism Development director Heather Tinelli said in a statement. “Quality health care is a basic quality of life issue and the new urgent care is certainly a step in the right direction to make sure that our residents have access to the care they need when they need it.”
For more information, visit www.umurgentcare.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.