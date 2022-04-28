From the time we open our eyes at birth, we begin to take in the world around us through our eyes. Babies, as little as 2 months, can see color and become drawn to bright colors. As children grow, they continue to try and make sense of their world. Colors help them do just that. One of the first things children learn to do is sort by color. Some of our children’s first words are the names of colors. In addition, research tells us that from a very early age, color affects our emotions and can have a significant impact on the development of children. (Zentner, 2001)
As we continue to face many struggles with the emotional health of our children, I suggest we turn to color for guidance and support. Children often don’t have the words to express their emotions, but they are able to connect their feelings to color. Begin your day with a wellness check with your child, what color are they most drawn to on that particular morning? What kind of day will we have? Consider their external environments. Begin to think about what colors in their bedrooms or classrooms may have an impact on their behavior.
Once they begin to recognize colors, help them use these colors to express their emotions. Help them make associations with some of their deepest emotions by connecting them to colors. Use warmer colors like orange and yellow to help them express happiness and comfort. Red has been known to increase your heart rate. Use red to help them connect to feelings of anger and frustration. Cooler colors like blue and green often have a calming effect. A child may be able to indicate a peaceful emotion with those colors. Pink can always express love. It may be the best color for your child to express the need or gratitude for a particular relationship. Finally, gray can elicit emotions of anxiety and worry. Help children utilize gray to help share their worries. (Color psychology, 2021)
And just remember, colors speak louder than words. Let’s use them to help our children better communicate with the world around them. Start listening for colors.
Here are some quick activities you can do with your child using color as a wellness check.
1) Go to your local hardware store and collect a variety of paint sample chips. Spread them out and ask your child to pick the color that they feel inside. All the shades on the paint sample chips can really help a child pinpoint a particular emotion.
2) Create a sketch of your child’s face. Ask them to color the face showing their emotions. What colors do they pick?
3) Help your child focus on the colors they see. There are many mindful scripts available for free online to help your child practice mindful breathing and focusing using color.
4) Mindful coloring has been shown to reduce anxiety and stress, improve sleep, and improve focus. Make time for coloring and allow children to pick something they enjoy coloring.
Amanda Ensor is a Mindful Educator and Family Engagement Specialist for Queen Anne’s County Public Schools.
van Braam, H. (2022, January 3). Color psychology. Color Psychology. Retrieved February 23, 2022, from https://www.colorpsychology.org/
Zentner, M. R. (2001) Preferences for colours and colour-emotion combinations in early childhood. Developmental Science, 389-398.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.