SALISBURY — The Walk to End Alzheimer’s expands its reach to Easton on Saturday, Sept. 10, with the first Mid-Shore Walk at Easton High School (723 Mecklenburg Ave., Easton). Registration is 9 a.m. and the Walk begins at 10 a.m. Walkers can choose between a 3- or 1.5- mile route and are encouraged to wear purple and comfortable shoes.
To join or start a team, register at act.alz.org/midshorewalk.The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide and is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. The goal is to raise $25,000. National Presenting Sponsors are Edward Jones and and CVS Health.
The Alzheimer’s Association fundraiser benefits Maryland families impacted by Alzheimer’s and other dementia.
“This is a family-friendly activity for participants of all ages,” said Leslie Zimmerman, constituent events manager. “Individuals, teams and business support are key to the success of this event, while providing a forum for anyone impacted by Alzheimer’s or dementia to fight for a cure.”
In Maryland, there are more than 110,000 people living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia and 242,000 people providing unpaid care valued annually at $6,810,000,000.
