EASTON — The YMCA of the Chesapeake celebrates Parkinson’s Awareness Month at several locations across the Eastern Shore with evidence-based programs focused on exercise as a way to slow the progression of the disease. Rock Steady Boxing, Pedaling for Parkinson’s, and Aqua Exercise classes are being offered at many of the YMCA of the Chesapeake’s locations free of of charge. Studies show that regular exercise is one of the key components in treating the symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease.
“We are warriors, and we have a warrior’s mentality. We fight to keep what is ours and we are not about to give up. We hit the heavy bag, speed bag, work with weights and other aerobic activities to promote fitness and confront Parkinson’s Disease. The YMCA has been an important part of our fight to live. We have a place that cares about us, providing equipment, caring and knowledgeable instructors, reliable volunteers and a rich history of helping all people to regain control of their lives. Unfortunately, we will keep filling the classes with PD people but the Y will be there to challenge and uplift us. Anyone who has Parkinson’s should sign-up,” said Roger Eareckson, Rock Steady participant.
The following programs are offered free of charge and rely on donations to the YMCA’s annual campaign as well as support from the Maryland Association for Parkinson Support. If you would like to give to these programs you may donate on line https://ymcachesapeake.org/give or send gifts to YMCA of the Chesapeake, 111-1 East Dover St., Easton, Maryland 21601.
ROCK STEADY BOXING: This non-contact boxing program began in Indianapolis and has been shown to slow the progression of the symptoms of the disease by focusing exercises to build optimal agility, speed, muscular endurance, accuracy, hand-eye coordination, footwork and overall strength.
PEDALING FOR PARKINSON’S: Pedaling for Parkinson’s is a cycling program that aims to improve the lives of those living with Parkinson’s disease.Research conducted at the Cleveland Clinic showed a 35 percent reduction in symptoms by the simple act of pedaling a bicycle at a rapid pace
AQUATIC EXERCISE FOR PD: PD Aqua Motion is a shallow-water class focusing on range of motion exercises, strength and flexibility. This class provides participants a low impact option to increase mobility.
For more information, contact the following locations for their specific programs:
Easton Family YMCA at Washington, 1180 South Washington Street, Easton.
Phone: 410-822-1515. Contact Wendy Palmer, wpalmer@ymcachesapeake.org.
Queen Anne’s County Family YMCA, 123 Coursevall Dr., Centerville. Phone: 443-262-9994. Contact Lyn Sutton, lsutton@ymcachesapeake.org.
Kent County Family YMCA, 200 Scheeler Road, Chestertown. Phone: 410-778-3148. Contact Erica Osterhout, eosterhout@ymcachesapeake.org.
Cecil County Family YMCA, 25 YMCA Blvd, Elkton. Phone: 410-398-2333. Contact Lynsey Broderick, lbroderick@ymcachesapeake.org.
