RIDGELY — A variety of walks are scheduled this month at Tuckahoe State Park and Martinak State Park. Start the New Year off on the right foot by joining these walks and hikes. Walking and hiking are a safe and effective way to start exercising. The crisp air will invigorate you. If school is canceled because of weather related events, the walk and hike will not be held.
Senior Walk: Meet at the Martinak State Park Office at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays for a guided walk on a paved trail. Walks are approximately 1.5 miles in length, or about 3,000 steps, and plenty of benches are available for resting and enjoying nature.
Explore Your Parks: Meet at the Tuckahoe State Park Lake 10 a.m. Jan. 5 for the first in a series of walks. Through the winter, guided hikes will be offered in a variety of parks. Each hike will be 3 to 5 miles and guided. Explore the plant diversity along the way. It’s a great way to get exercise and meet new people! Email Karen.gianninoto@maryland.gov or call 410-924-1529 for more information and to register for the hikes.
Paint Afternoon: Paint a bluebird at 2p.m. on Feb. 27 at the Martinak Nature Center. Masks are required and participants will be limited. $25 fee includes paint instruction, materials, and refreshments. All proceeds go to charities. Call 410-924-1529 to reserve a space.
