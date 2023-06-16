TILGHMAN — A sunny, well-organized resale shop here is already a boon for the nonprofit organization it was designed to support.
The Heart & Hope Resale shop next to the post office in Tilghman has been raising funds for the Tilghman Area Youth Association since it opened March 3.
It’s been so successful, organizers Ginny Cornwell of Tilghman and Krista Paquin, who lives “out on Bar Neck Road,” don’t have enough space to store donations.
“Everything is donated from the community,” Cornwell said. “That’s what kind of a community we live in.”
The shop is filled with antiques and collectibles, paintings and rugs, furniture and jewelry, bicycles and books, local sea glass and kitchenware.
“It’s not a thrift store,” Paquin said, who had no prior experience in store merchandising. “We purposely didn’t call it a thrift store. I wanted to have more of a boutique feel.”
“I love doing this,” she said. “I love playing with the organization, the design. It’s the best part of it.”
“She’s so good at that, so good,” Cornwell said.
“We try to price things so they move fast because we learned very quickly that people want to contribute,” Paquin said.
The shop “meets two needs,” she said. “One is very affordable items for the local community, but people who have things they don’t know what to do with realize they’re putting them towards a good cause. We learned very quickly that people want to contribute.”
By the end of May, Cornwell and her husband Tom, Paquin and her husband Eric, and volunteers had helped senior residents and their children collect households full of possessions to sell to the community and weekend visitors to Tilghman Island.
Still, the Paquins’ garage is full of furniture and items that may eventually be moved to a shipping container behind the shop. Already, the shop already held an outdoor tent sale to move larger items.
The recipient of the proceeds is TAYA, which Ginny Cornwell founded 20 years ago, originally as an after-school program for Tilghman Elementary School students. She retired from TAYA in August 2016 after serving as executive director for 13 years.
TAYA’s mission if to enrich the lives of Tilghman area youth by connecting them to each other, their families and their community.
The organization “organizes, sponsors, and funds the Tilghman After School Kids program, community and school events, monthly cultural assemblies at Tilghman Elementary School, the school yearbook, and more,” according to its website tilghmanyouth.org.
The idea for the shop began two years ago when Cornwell and Paquin started the Tilghman Little Big Market on last Sundays of the month. That’s when they knew they were on to something the community needed and wanted.
“This business of resale is really hot right now,” Paquin said. “It’s super, super hot.”
As residents age, they or their children have been contacting the shop to help.
“Not only are we helping the community, we’re providing a service to those people who need help emptying out their houses, and we find there’s a lot of elderly people (whose) children are having to move them and find places for their things,” Paquin said.
For example, Paquin said one man called and said he was clearing out his parents’ house in St. Michaels and told them, “You can have everything.”
“Our community has changed big time since COVID,” Cornwell said. “We’ve lost a lot of people — they’ve moved out. And a lot of city folks from the D.C. area, Philadelphia and Baltimore have moved back into Tilghman because they can work remotely. They bought houses here, and so the people that have left have left us with goods, and the people that have moved in are looking to furnish their place. So, it’s worked really well.”
Both women are transplants to Tilghman as well. Paquin retired in 2018 from NASA as the “number two deputy administrator of the agency,” moved to the island “and now I work full time for free,” she said, laughing.
Cornwell moved to Tilghman 25 years ago, after retiring at age 48 from her position working “in finance for the CFO of the Department of Energy,” when President Bill Clinton downsized the agency, she said.
Although the shop was closed when a neighbor dropped by with a donation for the shop on his way to the post office, Paquin smiled and asked him, “What you got?”
“A dog gate,” Jay Shotel answered.
“Oh, great,” she said with enthusiasm.
“There is hardly a day that goes by when we’re open that we don’t get at least one donation,” Cornwell said.
The shop shares space with Chesapeake Bay Real Estate, which splits the rent with TAYA. Steward and Nadine Sachs own the building.
“It’s a wonderful relationship, and we found out very quickly we were not going to have any trouble paying our rent,” Paquin said.
In May, Paquin extended the shop hours to 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays. She has a staff of about 10 volunteers. “We were very intentional about the Sunday hours” to take advantage of weekend vacationers and visitors, Paquin said.
The shop’s logo and sign were both created by volunteer designers and crafters.
“We’ll reevaluate at the end of the main season, probably in October or November, for what we want to do for the winter hours,” Paquin said. “I think it’s a really good model for small communities that are looking to find ways to both serve and raise funds in a community (where) you’re constantly … asking the same people for donations.”
On a shelf in the shop is information about another opportunity to support TAYA “while showing your Maryland pride with the ‘Historic Skipjacks’ license plates featuring the state boat, the Chesapeake Bay Skipjack.” By the end of May, TAYA had sold 104 tags. Visit https://tilghmanyouth.org/skipjack_plates/ for more information.
For information about the shop and current promotions and items for sale, visit TAYA’s Facebook page “Tilghman Area Youth Association.” Ellie Fletcher is the executive director.
A fall auction fundraiser is being planned for Sept. 30 in the ballroom of historic Langdon Farm in Sherwood.
To donate to the Tilghman Area Youth Association, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, send a check to TAYA at P.O. Box 55, Tilghman, MD 21671. For more information, call 410-443-4783 or visit tilghmanyouth.org.
Heart & Hope Resale shop hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays. It’s located at 5804 Tilghman Island Road, next to the post office.
