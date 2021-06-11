EASTON — The final virtual concert of the popular Heritage Monthly Concert Series will take place Friday, June 25, at 4 p.m. and will feature Andrea and Harold Blackford and Jim Harkless from Jubilee Voices and Grammy-winners Dan & Claudia Zanes.
The concert, presented in partnership by Carpe Diem Arts, Brookletts Place Talbot County Senior Center, and the Talbot County Free Library, will be available free of charge via Zoom and Facebook Live and can be found at CarpeDiemArts.org/brookletts-place or facebook.com/carpediemarts2you/live.
The Friday, June 25, performances will kick off at 4 p.m. with a song from one of the Eastern Shore’s most acclaimed performers, host Karen Somerville, accompanied by Joe Holt on piano.
The first featured guests, Andrea & Harold Blackford with James Harkless of the Jubilee Voices from Washington Revels, will honor Juneteenth (June 19) and African-American history and traditions through songs and stories of struggle and perseverance, trials and triumphs. Jim will share some remarkable personal family history associated with Juneteenth. A labor lawyer, Jim was the first African American to be elected president of the Harvard Glee Club. For more information on the Washington Revels Jubilee Voices, visit www.revelsdc.org/jubilee-voices.
Next up, Grammy award-winning performer Dan Zanes and his Haitian-American music therapist/jazz vocalist wife Claudia who have been making music together since the day they met in the fall of 2016, and they continue to adapt and reinvent and sing their way to new beginnings. For more information on the dazzling duo, visit www.danandclaudia.com.
All ages are welcome. Invite friends and family worldwide to share in these memorable musical experiences.
The Heritage Concert Series is made possible by the generous support of the Brookletts Place/Upper Shore Aging Fund of the Mid-Shore Community Foundation, Talbot County Free Library, Talbot County Arts Council with revenues provided by the Maryland State Arts Council, and by individual contributors to Carpe Diem Arts and Brookletts Place.
For more information on the Virtual Heritage Concert Series, visit www.CarpeDiemArts.org/brookletts-place.
