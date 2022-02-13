EASTON — Chesapeake Forum is pleased to present “How They Grew: Short Stories of Initiation” with Nancy Hesser.
While novels may chart dynastic drama over centuries, the short story is ideally suited to capture key points in personal development – a vivid childhood memory, an “aha” moment, a challenging transition. The short fiction to be discussed in “How They Grew” paints arresting signposts on the path to maturity, including catechism, clubs, facts of life and work. Participants will receive readings via email.
Coming of age or coming to grips? Personal discovery and rites of passage offer enduring sources of inspiration for writers the world over. “How They Grew: Short Stories of Initiation” provides a forum for discussing evocative fiction showcasing a variety of identities and cultures.
This four-session hybrid course is available in-person at the Easton Peachblossom YMCA, by Zoom or recording. The course takes place 10:30 a.m. to noon on Thursdays, Feb. 17, Feb. 24, March 3 and March 10. Cost; $40. To register for this class visit the website, www.chesapeakeforum.org.
Nancy Hesser, Ph.D., has taught literature in the U.S., Democratic Republic of the Congo and Mali. She lives with her husband and canine companions in the salt marshes of south Dorchester County.
Her short story courses for various Eastern Short programs have focused on American regionalism, the Roaring ’20s, African voices, Central America, the Caribbean, foodies, drunkards, and flash fiction, among other subjects.
