EASTON — The Jewish new year is about to begin with the faith’s High Holy Days, and with it, the chance for personal reflection and opportunities to heal the holidays bring.
The series of holidays begins Monday evening with Rosh Hashanah, the new year, or literally the “Head of the Year,” said Rabbi Peter E. Hyman of Temple B’nai Israel in Easton.
Rosh Hashanah is religious new year in the Jewish calendar, and the date can vacillate each year from as early as the end of August to as late as October, a variance created by Judaism’s use of a lunar calendar
The holiday, observed this year from the evening of Monday, Sept. 6, to the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 7, usually begins with a large family meal that “sets the tone,” said Hyman.
After the meal, people come together at the evening service. An hour of fellowship and food called an Oneg, a “joyful component” unfortunately not being done the traditional way this year due to COVID precautious.
Ten days after the new year comes the observance of Yom Kippur, “the Day of Atonement.” “The tradition is that you fast and spend the entire day in prayer in the synagogue,” said Hyman.
Hyman said the rabbis originally established the tradition with keen insight into human psychology: “You confront yourself and take stock off your moral inventory.”
Hyman said if a person has offended or hurt someone, Yom Kippur is a chance to examine oneself and the nature of the harm done, then to seek the person and ask for forgiveness.
“The liturgy says God does not forgive until forgiveness is sought by the individual,” the rabbi said. “It’s a serious time.”
The observance of Yom Kippur includes a fast from sundown to sundown. Refraining from eating is part of the suspension of the normal day-to-day routine that allows the proper focus for the serious period of introspection on one’s “relationship to God and to those around us,” said Hyman.
Yom Kippur will begin the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 15, and ends Thursday evening, Sept. 16.
The period of reflection and identification of issues and wrongdoing needing resolution, then the pursuit of remediating those wrongs and seeking forgiveness and healing last 10 days before it leads to and concludes with the next holiday, Sukkot.
Sukkot, the “festival of booths,” began as a harvest festival during which the Jews brought the first fruits to the temple to offer as a sacrifice.
Hyman said after the temple was destroyed, the physical sacrifice was replaced by prayer and good deeds, including kindness, sensitivity, respect and acknowledgement the perspective and disposition of others.
“Your efforts to seek forgiveness is like the offering,” he said of the holiday that is symbolic of God’s acceptance of “your introspection and efforts to seek forgiveness.”
The eight days of Sukkot begin Monday evening, Sept. 20, and it starts in the evening like all other Jewish holidays, a practice based in the narratives in the book of Genesis referring to the nighttime rather than the daylight as the start of the day (“There was evening and there was morning,” cited Hyman).
Hyman said the series of holidays provides a time to reflect and spiritually and psychologically heal, including examining “where we are” in relation to God and others, and it provides a chance to offer that atonement from the process as a symbolic sacrifice to God.
Temple B’nai Israel, the Satell Center for Jewish Life on the Eastern Shore, is located at 7199 Tristan Drive. For more information and services, see bnaiisraeleaston.org.
