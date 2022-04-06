EASTON — A local high school freshman has already established himself as one of the best shots in the country, and he’s collecting sporting clay trophies and the stats to prove it.
Chase Handy of Easton recently turned 15 years old, and he’s proving he’s one of the best athletes in the sport at two recent tournaments where he competed against his age group as well as adults.
He won first place in the Sub-Junior class (shooters 16 and under) at the East Coast Championship the weekend of March 10-13 at Hunters’ Pointe Sporting Clays in Washington, North Carolina.
“I was happy because I knew winning for the main event Sub-Junior was a pretty big deal and … would help me get more All-American points in (that) roster. So yeah, I was pretty happy with it,” Chase said.
Three weeks later, he topped the Main Sub-Junior class in the Mid Atlantic Clay Classic, a smaller shoot on April 3 at the Salisbury Gun Club in Parsonsburg.
And he recently earned a position on the prestigious 2022 NSCA Krieghoff All-American Team, ranking fourth among 30 shooters in the Sub-Junior class, the only Marylander among them.
But Chase, an honor roll freshman at Saints Peter & Paul High School in Easton, can hold his own against adult shooters, placing in the top five of the master class bracket (which includes both youth and adults) at the Parsonsburg event. He placed in the top half of the master class bracket at the East Coast Championship.
In 2021, he won the Maryland State Championship Sub-Junior class at the Point at Pintail in Queenstown. He racked up a dozen awards and accreditations — mostly first, second or third place — in 2021 alone.
Bottom line: he’s a force to be reckoned with in the world of sporting clay competitions.
His proud father Don Handy, a shooting coach, said Chase has been shooting since he was about 7 and a half years old, starting with skeet. At age 9, Chase said he “fell in love with sporting clays.”
“Skeet is all on one small field, and … you just move around that field. So, it’s the same target, just with a different presentation. And it never usually changes no matter where you go,” Chase said. “Sporting clays is a much bigger course; you need a golf cart to ride around to the other stations. They can be held in more unique places like on mountains, close to beaches, deserts. Skeet fields are usually more around towns and flat ground.”
Along with Chase’s Point at Pintail coach Bob Bateman of Kent Island, he and his dad load up Bateman’s RV van and travel to regional competitions. Their favorite nearby practice courses are the Point at Pintail, Hopkins Game Farm in Kennedyville, and Schrader’s Outdoors in Bridgetown.
“Chase has been blessed with being able to have some very instrumental men coaches in this sport,” Don Handy said. The most influential has been Bateman.
“Chase is amazing,” Bateman said. He believes “fate brought us together,” and they both say the bond they have formed is more like than of a grandfather and grandson.
He praises Chase for his “maturity level” as well as his skill. “It’s just there,” Bateman said.
Chase approaches older shooters with respect and they treat him likewise in a sport that’s “very social, like golf,” and Chase’s character traits “fit like a glove in that arena,” he said.
Both Don Handy and Bateman say that the closest “mental psychology” sport that parallels sporting clays is golf.
“Once you discipline yourself to learn the move (in our sport we call it making the right move) with the gun, then it becomes the skill of ‘How well did you see the bird?’ so that you can apply the right lead,” Don Handy said.
The best shooters have excellent hand-eye coordination, but they need something more to compete at the highest levels: strategy under pressure.
“A lot of time these targets can be 50 yards away moving 45 miles an hour through the air, and you’ve got to figure out how much space is between the target and your shot pattern (or the lead) to make everything intersect. So, it’s not like some good old boys getting together to go goose hunting. This is pretty competitive,” Don said.
Chase, who has a 3.8 GPA, wants to continue competing even as he pursues other sports and hobbies, like varsity lacrosse, learning to fly airplanes, and showing up with his buddies to swim in Bateman’s pool. Bateman said Chase’s patriotism and interest in World War II have taken them on the road visiting military museums and monuments.
Chase Handy’s shooting creed sums up his approach to his sport and to life. It says in part, “I will never let failure win. … In the toughest moments, the worst of times I with God’s gifts, can and will overcome adversity.”
The sky’s the limit for Chase Handy, who hopes to earn his pilot’s license when he’s 17, and someday, to join the Coast Guard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.