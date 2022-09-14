BALTIMORE — The Maryland Business Roundtable for Education, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping high school students graduate ready for college and career, held its third annual Youth Congress Day on Thursday, Sept. 8, at Goucher College. Goucher is recognized as an ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge gold seal winner for its commitment to increasing college student voting rates and had a 74% student participation rate in the 2020 elections. More than 100 students were invited from high schools across Maryland to learn the truth about voting, take a virtual tour of Maryland’s State Capitol and advocate for policy changes on issues that matter to them. State gubernatorial candidates Delegate Dan Cox and Wes Moore were among invited participants serving as active listeners.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.