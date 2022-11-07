DENTON — The Caroline County Republican Women will hold their first meeting of the year from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Choptank Electric in Denton. Stefanie Johnson, executive director of His Hope Ministries, will address the group to discuss how volunteers can offer support and aid to fight hunger and homelessness.
All are welcome and light refreshments will be served. Members and guests are encouraged to bring cases of bottled water or non-refrigerated juices such as juice boxes, apple juice and other fruit juices, or Hawaiian punch for donation to His Hope.
Choptank Electric is located at 24820 Meeting House Road in Denton.
The mission of Caroline County Republican Women is to develop an informed, active and effective membership, capable of encouraging the growth of Republican ideals throughout the community. They are committed to make a difference in local programs to lift up communities and make our country stronger through Republican values of generosity and individuals working together.
His Hope Ministries is a Christ-centered ministry dedicated to ending homelessness in our community. They have a variety of programs including an emergency crisis shelter, Senior Haven, unaccompanied youth programs, and other services for homeless prevention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.