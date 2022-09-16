EASTON — Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center, in partnership with the Easton Economic Development Corporation, Talbot County Free Library, Academy Art Museum, Talbot Arts Council, Maryland State Arts Council, Easton Utilities and the Avalon Foundation is holding various family friendly events in September and October to commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month.
The celebration starts on Friday, Sept. 16, when EEDC and TCFL present a free outdoor movie night in the courtyard behind Shore Bank. Park at 17 East Dover Street (rain date is Saturday, Sept. 17). The featured movie, “Vivo,” will begin at 8 p.m. and is perfect for children and adults of all ages. Bring a chair and snacks and enjoy the show. Cracker jacks and popsicles will be available.
“It will be a great way to end your week with your family and take advantage of this nice weather, as well as a good way to start our Hispanic Heritage Month celebration as a community,” said Matthew Peters, executive director of ChesMRC.
Next up, on Sept. 17, ChesMRC will host a Block Party from noon to 5 p.m. The event takes place on the Rails to Trails between Dover Street and August Street in Easton. A photo booth, piñatas, live music, great food, and fun activities for children will be available. Win a TV through a social media posting contest. Piazza Italian Market, Plaza Jalisco, and Genesis Restorante are providing donations and prizes, and various vendors will be participating, including: Primera Iglesia Bautista, Hispanic food; Tacos Belen (food truck); and Paletas Heladas Veracruz (popsicles).
ChesMRC will host two bands throughout the day: Music Group 502 at noon and Marimba Lobos del Sur at 3 p.m. There will also be a dance contest with a winner receiving a gift card from Plaza Jalisco.
On Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., AAC will sponsor Art Family Day. Families will have the opportunity to weave colorful papers to simulate beautiful fabrics.
ChesMRC will wrap up the month-long celebration on Oct. 7 with a Poster Contest inspired by the theme Mi Cultura Vive en Mi (My Culture Lives in Me). The event will take place at AAC, starting at 6 p.m. Judges will select the best three posters and prizes will be awarded to the winners. Appetizers and music will be available.
“We look forward to celebrating our second Hispanic Heritage Month Festival,” said Victoria Gomez Lozano, Hispanic outreach coordinator for ChesMRC. “Come share our culture through food, music, art and stories.”
