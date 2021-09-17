CENTREVILLE — Historic Burrisville Methodist Church will celebrate its 227-year anniversary with its once-a-year homecoming worship service this Sunday, Sept. 19, beginning with singing at 2 p.m. with message to follow at 3 p.m.
The original church was built in 1793 and destroyed by fire in the mid-1850s. The second building, which is where this Sunday’s meeting will take place, was built in 1858. The church was officially named Burrisville Methodist Episcopal Church in 1895.
This pre-Civil War church building has much history about it inside and out, including an ancient reed-type organ, an 1881 Bible, a striking metal chandelier in the center of the ceiling originally lighted by kerosene lamps, but which has since been electrified, along with rows of wooden backed pews.
The late Henry Covington was the pastor for the three congregational church buildings surrounding Centreville: Salem, Burrisville and Starr, in the early 1900s. Covington traveled by horseback to each building every Sunday to deliver the weekly gospel messages (quite an equestrian feat, as Starr was a long ride from Burrisville). The church continued to hold regular Sunday services until the congregation dwindled and the decision was made to close the church building in 1967.
One historic fact worth noting, in 1874, the first and only Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) ever formed in Queen Anne’s County was organized at the Burrisville Church. It had 17 members at the time.
This coming Sunday, Eli Taylor, great-great-grandson of Pastor Covington, will deliver the worship message. The public is welcome to attend.
Record Observer editor emeritus Dan Tabler of Centreville contributed to this article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.