History Award

Nellie Rhodes, left, receives the Roger D. Brown History Award from Phyllis Brown on behalf of the Kent County Historical Society.

 Historical Society of Kent County

ROCK HALL — The Historical Society of Kent County presented its annual Roger D. Brown History Award to Nellie Rhodes on Sunday, May 21, during a Society event at a historic home near Rock Hall.

