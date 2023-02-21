EASTON — “A Date with History” lecture series presents “Romancing the Stone” with Terry Crannel at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Talbot Historical Society, 25 S. Washington St., Easton.
“Romancing the Stone” will be centered on the evolution of searching for Native American artifacts from the 1960s to the present. Topics will include factors that have affected artifact hunting from farming practices to regulations and laws concerning collecting. This will be about one man’s experiences and obsession throughout his life, some of the adventures and artifacts found, and the hurdles that today’s collectors go through.
Crannel said, “It’s been a passionate and unforgettable journey throughout my life’s adventures.”
Crannel was one of the founding members of South Dorchester Folk Museum over 20 years ago along as well as past president. He has been curator of Dorchester County Historical Society’s Native American department for 16 years, spearheading at least 15 yearly artifact exhibits and many other programs and talks, some as far away as Columbus, Ohio. He has hosted tours for many archaeologists such as Dr. Dennis Standford, director of paleo research at the Smithsonian Institute.
Crannel was also past president of the Mid-Shore Chapter of the Archaeological Society of Maryland and founder and administrator of the Mid-Shore Archaeology Club and Facebook page.
Reservations are required. The cost is free to Talbot Historical Society members and $5 for non-members.
For more information or to sign-up, contact the Talbot Historical Society at 410-822-0773 or email kaylaw@talbothistory.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.