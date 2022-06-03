ST. MICHAELS — Plan a visit to St Michaels Museum to learn about the history of St. Michaels including the War of 1812, the life of Frederick Douglass when he lived in the town as a slave, and the commercial development of this busy town.
An exhibit about the Hambleton Family of Martingham and Perry Cabin is on view. Come find out the 240-year history of St Mary’s Square. It was the center of a 1778 town plan put together by English factor James Braddock during the American Revolution. Braddock’s plan featured the Square and two gates, north and South. It was the center of the new town. The square was the home of the Methodist Sardis Chapel, as well as several schools.
Explore St. Michaels with a docent-led walking tour of the town that begins at the museum at 10 a.m. on Saturdays through October. Cost is $20 for adults; youths 17 and under are free. Private tours for a $50 minimum on other days and times can be arranged by calling Kate Fones at 410-745-4323.
Tours are:
“Frederick Douglass, as a Slave, in St. Michaels 1833-36”
This tour is given as a 90-minute walking tour on the second, fourth and fifth Saturdays. The tour gives a view of the early life of St. Michaels’ most famous 19th century resident and the most important African American Abolitionist in the Civil War.
“Historic St. Michaels: its People, Places and Happenings”
This tour is given as a 90-minute walking tour on the first and third Saturdays. It highlights St. Michaels during the 19th Century. Stories will be told viewing many restored structures from that era and describing life of famous and typical residents of these times including Frederic Douglass.
The museum’s popular Children’s Parade will again be a part of the traditional 4th of July celebration this. Visit the museum’s new website for all the news and details about 4th of July Celebration and all museum activities.
The St. Michaels Museum is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 4 p.m Sundays. The museum is located at 201 E. Chestnut St, on historic St. Mary’s Square, in St Michaels where there is usually plenty of street parking. Website:- www.stmichaelsmuseum.org. Phone: 410-745-9561.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.