FEDERALSBURG — The Eastern Shore Threshermen and Collectors Association convened in plumes of coal smoke and the twang of country music. From among the rows of tents selling obscure rusted farm tools, you could feel the heat and power of these awesome historic threshing machines. After the opening parade, twenty of the machines were lined up on display. There is a regal bearing to these black machines of yore.
Little Smokey is a pint size coal fired steam train that goes around and round on a track. Filled with excited children, the miniature machine let out a high pitched whistle and the sound of steam. The driver, sitting in the cramped engine car, dabbed off sweat from his brow, as grandparents sat in the back with their grandchildren. Even adults watching were entranced.
Floyd R. Hrupsa continued in his family tradition of making red cedar baskets. They looked like baskets you could put fruit in, but they are so sturdy that he put one on ground upside down and then he jumped on top of it. It did not budge. His grandson gave a knowing smile. He was helping out to make the baskets.
A big part of the show is preserving history. The first patent on a threshing machine is from 1837. Some of these machines helped the produce canning boom. They are designed for separating the wheat from the chaff.
There was music provided by Country Express. People lined up rows of beach chairs 100 deep to listen to the country twang of the pedal steel guitar. The band played from an elevated stage on wheels.
There were tractor competitions that included the “drive real slow and don’t stall race”. There were lots of old tractors with fresh paint. There were also a lot of souped up golf carts with knobby wheels. There were even lawn mowers with exhaust pipes headed skyward.
The yearly gathering on several acres along MD 313 between Federalsburg and Denton is held the first full weekend of August.
Eastern Shore Threshermen & Collectors Association Inc. is a non profit organization dedicated to preserving and demonstrating antique farm equipment and machinery. Learn more at www.threshermen.org
