For as long as he can remember, Wade Elliott has always liked to dabble in music, and that love recently resulted in the Lexington Park resident releasing a few new tracks.
Elliott released “Licorice,” an ode to his fiancee and the mother of his children, on June 25.
“I wanted to dedicate it to her because she’s inspiring to me,” Elliott said, referring to Sharon Chaddock. “She’s been a part of my life for seven years. A lot of times people don’t really write about that stuff or they can’t find the words to really write about [things like that].”
The song is the 13th release by Elliott since mid-April which includes two EPs — Love Ave and Clean At Being Dirty.
He plans to drop “Universe,” featuring Megazeus today.
He said he was working on “Licorice” with friend Gilly Cecchini when the lyrics just started coming to him.
We worked on the beat and the track together,” Elliott said of his music, which he calls R&B pop. “And what I’ll do sometimes is put the beat on and just put the mic on and start doing random things and improving with random melodies, and [the lyrics] just came to me. It stuck out with me, so I continued writing about it.”
He released “The Narrative” earlier this year, which he said is a “lot of he-said, she-said things going on like a bad breakup. A lot of folks can be a little toxic and make up lies ... just to make themselves look better. Some people have experienced something like that where you were with somebody and then all of a sudden you’re oil and water [together].”
He also recently released “Just Breathe,” about “taking a step back and taking a breather and being happy about who you are.”
“I just had a good feeling about it, the topic was good to write about and sing about,” he said. “It was just really enjoyable to do.”
Elliott said inspiration for a new song can come from anywhere; sometimes even from a single sentence, and improvising is the best way to go.
“It’s the purest thing you can do because it’s not forced, it’s just whatever comes out,” said Elliott, who lists Chris Brown, Michael Jackson, Justin Bieber, The Temptations and even Frank Sinatra as musical his influences.
Elliott attended Thomas Stone High School and then ITT Technical Institute but then realized “school wasn’t really working out for me.”
He was the lead singer for Spoiler Alert for a few years before the band dissolved during the pandemic.
“I would dabble in the guitar and other instruments,” he said, “but my main passion is the mic.”
Elliott will also put words — such as a poem or a song — to music for anyone wishing to see their work come to life.
“I try to get everything out in the open, with what they want, and what they don’t want,” he said. “I’m trying to get into their head visually to see this. Do you see guitar? Do you hear piano pr just an acoustic song and I’ll try and go from there. I’ll go with their vision and then I’ll go a little bit about how I see it and see of it makes sense. Some people are meticulous [in what they want] and some people are like, ‘I never thought it would be this way.’”
For more information, email wadeelliott220@gmail.com or go to www.iamwadeelliott.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.