FEDERALSBURG — What do models of World War II tanks, fancy chickens and elaborate quilts have in common? They were all part of the 20th annual Federalsburg Community Hobby Fair. It was held on Aug. 27 and attracted both young and old to come see what people collect. In this decidedly non-digital space, actual objects and creativity were on display. Some folks are pure collectors. Some are creators of what they are collecting, like jewelry. They all came to the Federalsburg Historical Society Museum.

