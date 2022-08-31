FEDERALSBURG — What do models of World War II tanks, fancy chickens and elaborate quilts have in common? They were all part of the 20th annual Federalsburg Community Hobby Fair. It was held on Aug. 27 and attracted both young and old to come see what people collect. In this decidedly non-digital space, actual objects and creativity were on display. Some folks are pure collectors. Some are creators of what they are collecting, like jewelry. They all came to the Federalsburg Historical Society Museum.
Robert Riggin, president of the the Federalsburg Historical Society, said, “The craft fair began in the ’30s and then fizzled out. When we bought the museum in 2012 and had space, we decided to start it up again. It is a bonus having it here, because people can see what else we have. It is a better venue for people bringing their hobby here, and it is good for the museum.”
He mentioned the chicken guy who had an array of ribbons and plaques.
“They are actually show chickens that he takes to competitions and has won quite a few competitions. We have some stamp collections back there. Coin collectors,” said Riggin.
The museum was chock full of tables displaying repeating forms on a theme. One gentlemen has been collecting glass milk bottles that go all the way back to when there were milkmen on the payroll. Some of the bottles even had demi cups at the top to capture the cream that would rise. He grew up on a dairy farm and used to milk six cows a day, so he comes by this collection honestly. There were different labels on the bottles marking which dairy they came from. When asked if he likes the milk that we get at the grocery store now, he just shrugged and said, “It’s milk.”
“It is just a hobby. I get them at yard sales. Like at American Corner. In September, they have a dairy livestock antique show in Harrisburg. They have one whole new one with dairy antiques. Big butter churns, milk wagons, they have it all. I have been collecting longer than ten years,” said Randy Marine of Galestown and Reliance. He even had butter press molds.
Kay Smith is an extraordinary quilter. She makes memorial quilts, like to a friend from Georgia, and a huge quilt of the Federalsburg Water tower in memory of a town icon that was taken down. She said once she gets going she can work for 10 or 12 hours straight.
“I went to McDaniel College. I am a sports fan. Green and gold is their color. This is one of 12 quilts that I made. It is to honor the swim team so I picked a Bargello (a zig zag pattern) needlepoint design, which undulates like water. I was teaching myself with this more difficult quilting as I went along.
“I have been quilting for around 10 years. It was very sad when that (Federalsburg) water tower came down. They used to put Christmas lights on it so you could see it as you came into town. People were very nostalgic about it. I thought that could be a quilt. I tell stories with images,” said Smith.
“I am in a quilt guild with about 50 people. I am in the African American Quilters Guild of Baltimore. It started for African Americans in Baltimore because they weren’t welcome with the guilds of white women. I have been in other guilds. I went to one meeting of AAQB and the skill level was so high. Half way through the show, I had to go because I was so overwhelmed with ideas. I am white and they didn’t care. It is a way for people to be together,” said Smith.
Nathaniel Merriken started collecting Hot Wheels and Matchbox cars when he was 4 He has about 150 little cars and trucks. His favorites are trucks with big wheels.
“I collect because I like them. This is everything. I don’t trade. I buy my cars at Walmart,” said Merriken. He ended up winning the Best of Show Youth Division award from the museum.
Model plane flier Ben Culhane of Federalsburg said, “I am a model enthusiast. We have a group that gets together every Friday. We fly on the west side of Hurlock. There is a grass strip that we keep cut. It is about six acres. We don’t have a name for our club. I am a certified by the AMA. It is the American Modelers Association.”
He left the building with a white tail dragger under his arm. It had an electronic engine and red stripe down the side.
There was a father/daughter team that couldn’t be more different in what they made. Both are gifted artistically, but their gifts are put to wildly different media and subject. John Liszewski puts his meticulous attention to the mechanical tools that people use in wars. In other words, he makes period accurate models like tanks. Perhaps his most epic mechanical engineering feat was the pumpkin chunker that propels white pumpkins. People use all kinds of flinging methods like slingshots, catapults and centrifuges to chunk pumpkins. John uses compressed air for his chuncker and prefers white pumpkins for their sturdiness.
Liszewski’s daughter Emily makes groovy, healing stone jewelry. They come in coordinated bracelets, rings and necklaces. She said her best seller was the bracelets.
There were so many hobbyists to squawk about, but John Beauchamp of Reliance takes the prize with his divinely manicured chickens. He has dozens at home that he co-mingles for certain traits like toes, combs and plumage. He clearly loves his birds as he can’t get anyone else in his family to help out.
It was fun to see people’s obsessions in such stark display. Unabashed and for the fun of it, these community members came out to share their passions.
