Hogan Memorial Scholarship swarded to Nicholas Grassini

TILGHMAN — The Friends of St. John’s Chapel have awarded The Joyce Cummings Hogan Memorial Scholarship to Nicholas “Nick” Grassini of Tilghman. Thanks to the generosity of anonymous donors, this year’s award will help fund Nick’s undergraduate education for four years. Nick was presented with this award May 15 at the high school awards banquet.
The son of Gary and Ellen Marie (Birdsell) Grassini, Nick remained committed to his education after the passing of his mother when he was in elementary school. He is an exceptional student at St. Michaels High School and he is active in many extracurricular activities and the arts. Nick also works part-time while attending school. He will attend Towson University in the fall and aspires to become a teacher. The Trustees of St. John’s Chapel wish him all the best as he pursues his academic career.
Joyce Cummings Hogan, daughter of Gorman “Sam” and Dorothy Cummings, was born in Talbot County, spent her early years in Fairbank, and graduated from Tilghman Elementary and Easton High Schools. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Towson State University and master’s and doctorate degrees from the University of Maryland College Park.
Hogan was an accomplished scientist, scholar, researcher, teacher, mentor and athlete. Her many accomplishments include being a leading authority on human performance and a pioneer in developing job-related hiring procedures for physically demanding jobs. She opened doors for many people who had been unlawfully excluded from jobs such as police officer, firefighter and oil refinery worker. Hogan and her husband Robert co-founded a global consulting firm dedicated to improving individual and organizational performance through the use of valid assessments. She was also a generous philanthropist who provided vital support to St. John’s Chapel for many years.
This memorial scholarship honors Hogan and continues her legacy of inspiring students to achieve excellence and fulfill their potential in all aspects of life. Nick Grassini epitomizes tenacity and excellence in the face of adversity, just as Hogan did.
Built in 1891 by a group of Trustees in the nearby Villages of Fairbank and Barneck, St. John’s Chapel has roots extending back over 125 years. Friends of St. John’s Chapel, a nonprofit organization, was formed to maintain and preserve the historic Chapel, grounds, and cemetery. Today, the church is once again active and hosts nondenominational morning services every Sunday, and traditional Homecoming, Christmas Eve, and Easter Sunrise services as well as other activities to benefit the community. All are welcome at St. John’s Chapel.
