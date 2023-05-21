Hogan Memorial Scholarship swarded to Nicholas Grassini

Nicholas “Nick” Grassini of Tilghman, third from left, receives the Joyce Cummings Hogan Memorial Scholarship during senior awards night at St. Michaels High School.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

TILGHMAN — The Friends of St. John’s Chapel have awarded The Joyce Cummings Hogan Memorial Scholarship to Nicholas “Nick” Grassini of Tilghman. Thanks to the generosity of anonymous donors, this year’s award will help fund Nick’s undergraduate education for four years. Nick was presented with this award May 15 at the high school awards banquet.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.