PRESTON — Obsession comes in many forms and collectors are a particularly focused group. With a straight face and earnest delivery, George Holder took the 30 people in attendance at the Preston Historical Society Saturday morning down a deep runway of miniature cars, like Matchboxes and Hot Wheels. He has thousands.
It is a fun story filled with super rare cars that prove elusive, factory mistakes that become collectible and even some cloak and dagger, late night calls about finding a beauty in toy store and hiding it somewhere in the store. There is a tight knit community of collectors that connect nationally on Facebook and Ebay. There is a national convention of Hot Wheels collectors. They have the eye for the rare and obscure. Some specialize in white cars; others will only buy one that is still in the blister pack. There is a group that is very focused on the wheels, and a whole other faction knows the decals and pinstripes.
Holder did not want to estimate how many die cast cars he has in his collection or what his total collection is worth. He has run into $10,000 cars that are out of his reach. These are the unicorns. He had around 300 cars on the tables on display at the museum. And he said it was about 1/16th of his collection. His wife just laughed. A little research on Ebay reveals that the collectible more valuable ones start around $20.
“The Matchboxes that I consider precious are the ones I grew up with — that I played with. There is a safari truck that has a little cab you can pull off. Then you had a little lion that would actually be able to be pulled off. A lot of times you find one without the cab or the lion. I finally found a few of them with the cab on and with the lion. Just dumb luck. I remember having one as a child, and I always wanted one. As the truck moved, the lion would circle in the back of the truck,” he said.
He is earnest about these two-and-a-half inch toys. The paint jobs, the rims, the decals — he is all in.
“My collection is primarily Hot Wheels. I have more Hot Wheels than anything. I also have a lot of old vintage Matchbox,” Holder said.
He also collects Tootsie cars in their original wrapping or cardboard box, which adds to their value. In the 1950s, Corgi came along from England and made mostly race cars.
“Here is one of my favorite Corgis. It is a ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,’” he said.
It has wings that come out to help it fly, and it sells for over $100 on Ebay.
Matchboxes started out in literal boxes in England and were designed by Leslie Smith and Rodney Smith. Toy giant Mattel came along and acquired the company. They stopped using boxes and put the cars in blister packs, which is a translucent, form-fitting plastic.
They were not particularly fast. They were fun to play with, but a co-founder of Mattel came up with the idea to actually make them fast and raceable. Out came Hot Wheels in 1968. They sold a downhill, emergency orange, plastic track with the new cars.
Like Captain Ahab with a harpoon, the great white whale is, well, white.
“This was a white enamel painted Camaro that they never actually produced. The car was just a prototype. If you have a prototype of that car today, you are a very lucky person. They are valued at thousands of dollars,” Holder said.
One of the strangest objects in his collection does not exist. It is packaged as a Wonder Woman invisible jet and there is nothing in there. His eyes gleam with the mention of this one.
“If you have one in the original blister it sells for between $350 and $500 for literally an empty blister pack,” he said.
Variations are one way the car manufacturer has the collectors buying roughly the same car over and over. A little different paint job or wheel treatment can cause a buying frenzy.
“One of the things I like to collect is the variation. Finding the same car with the same thing over and over is kind of a neat thing to do. Here is an example of Camaros in all different colors. I have a ’66 Batmobile — every one of these cars is different although they are all the same car. The difference might just be the wheel. It might be a piece of pin-striping on the car, but they are all different,” he said.
As with any market, whether it is oil futures, fine art or bitcoin, there is intrigue and skullduggery. Master forgers try to elude master authorities on spotting fakes. They have arisen in parallel and opposite missions.
“They’ll take the car and counterfeit the card that goes with it and try to sell it,” Holder said.
There are online Hot Wheels clubs with great photography of the die-cast cars. One can join the The Red Line Club for $25 a year and find the rare and elusive and missing sets of cars. One can also find error cars, like with decals upside down. In this demimonde, decals are called tampos. Online there is a lot of chatter about the quality of a tampo. They must use magnifying glasses to coax all of this nuance out of these tiny cars. Holder is a member of The Red Line Club. Every year he goes to shows to collect and trade and chat.
One fellow collector found something at a toy store that he thought Holder would like. So the collector took the car and hid it in the toy store. He called Holder and told him where he hid it so Holder could come find it. These are grown men who are the majority of collectors. There are also scalpers who buy up all the valuable cars and look to resell them at maximum market value. Holder frowns on them.
He has a teenage protege, Zach Smith, who is really good at refurbishing old cars and painting them to look brand new. He must count the bristles on his brush to be that exacting.
“He has done a lot customs and has actually been commissioned to do customs for people online. He does some amazing stuff for being a teenager,” Holder said.
“I am more into the Japanese ones like Nissan, Skylines, GTRs. I am a customizer. I have been customizing Hot Wheels for probably five or six years. I take them apart, repaint them, change the wheels, sometimes make replicas of the cars. I like doing low-riders like Chevy, Impala and Cadillacs,” said Smith.
He is in 11th grade and plans to do something automotive or design based when he graduates. So, the future of collecting looks solid.
Holder loves bringing out his collection and sharing it. He has never sold any of his collection.
“I don’t want to get into value or what I have invested,” he said.
