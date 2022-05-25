Memorial Day is and has always been a very important American holiday to my family and millions of other Americans. This day celebrates the men and women who died while serving their country in the United States military. Originally called Decoration Day, the name of the observance changed to Memorial Day following the Civil War and by May 1971 the name was adopted by the United States as the legal name for this important remembrance of our fallen heroes.
My fellow Americans, I fly the United States flag each day to honor all who died in the line of duty — military, law enforcement, first responders, and anyone who lost their life while helping their fellow people. Stand proud of these people as they gave all for you and me and the USA. Fly those flags with great pride as we all know someone who answered “the call.”
STRAWBERRY ICEBOX CAKE. 8 oz. cream cheese, at room temperature, 1 c. powdered sugar, 3 c. heavy cream, divided, 1 tbsp. vanilla bean paste or extract, 1 tbsp. lemon zest, 40 graham cracker squares, 2 lb. strawberries, sliced about 1/4-inch thick (about 6 cups), 3/4 c. sliced almonds (optional). Beat cream cheese in a large bowl using a hand mixer or a stand mixer until smooth. Add powdered sugar, beat until smooth. Scrape down the sides of the bowl. Add 1 cup of the heavy cream and beat at low speed until smooth. Add the remaining 2 cups of cream, beat at medium to medium-high speed until soft peaks form, increasing speed as the mixture begins to thicken. Fold in the vanilla and lemon zest. Spoon 1/4 cup of the cream mixture into the bottom of a 9-by-9-inch pan or baking dish, spread into a thin, even layer. Top with graham crackers in a single, even layer, breaking them as needed to fit. Spread about 1 1/2 cups of the cream mixture over the graham crackers, smoothing into an even layer using a spoon or offset spatula. Top the cream mixture with an even layer of berries (about 1 1/2 cups). Sprinkle evenly with 1/4 cup almonds, if using. Repeat two more times with the remaining graham crackers, cream mixture, berries, and almonds. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate at least four hours and up to overnight.
CLASSIC COLESLAW. 1 1/2 c. mayonnaise, 1/3 c. apple cider vinegar, juice of 1 lemon, 2 tsp. kosher salt,1 tsp. ground black pepper, 2 16-ounce bags pre-shredded coleslaw mix, 1/4 c. chopped parsley, 1/4 c. chopped fresh dill. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, apple cider vinegar, lemon juice, salt and black pepper. Add the coleslaw mix, parsley and fresh dill. Toss to combine. Let sit for 15 minutes (or up to 1 hour) in the refrigerator, mix again, then serve immediately.
DR. PEPPER CUPCAKES. 1 c. dried cherries, roughly chopped,1 c. Dr. Pepper, 1 c. (2 sticks) salted butter, 1/4 c. unsweetened cocoa powder, 1/2 c. boiling water, 1/2 c. buttermilk, 3 large eggs, 1 tsp. baking soda,1 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract, 2 c. all-purpose flour, 1 1/3 c. granulated sugar, 2 1/2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice. FROSTING. 4 c. Dr Pepper. 1 1/2 c. (3 sticks) salted butter, softened. 2 1/2 c. powdered sugar.1 tbsp. grated lemon zest. 1 tbsp. grated orange zest, 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract.
Preheat oven to 325˚. Line two 12-cup muffin pans with paper cupcake liners.
For the cupcakes: add dried cherries to a medium saucepan. Pour in 1 cup of Dr. Pepper, then bring it to a slow boil over medium heat. Cook for 5 minutes, then remove it from the heat and set it aside to cool, about 20 minutes. In a separate saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat. Add cocoa powder, then pour in the boiling liquid and whisk it together until smooth. Set this aside to cool. In a liquid measuring cup or bowl, combine the buttermilk, eggs, baking soda and vanilla and whisk until combined. In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, combine the flour, granulated sugar and pumpkin pie spice. With the mixer on low, drizzle in the butter-cocoa mixture, then pour in the buttermilk mixture. Add the Dr. Pepper–cherry mixture and mix until it’s all combined. Scrape the sides of the bowl once halfway through. Use an ice cream scoop or 1/4-cup measure to fill the cupcake liners with the batter. Bake until a toothpick comes out clean, about 18 minutes. Let cupcakes cool slightly, then remove from the pan and allow to cool completely before frosting them.
For the frosting: gently boil Dr. Pepper in a small saucepan over medium heat until reduced to about 1/2 cup, 20 to 25 minutes. Set aside to cool completely. Add the butter to the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, then add the powdered sugar, zests and vanilla. Beat the heck out of it, scraping the sides of the bowl a couple of times, until the mixture is light and fluffy. With the mixer on low, slowly drizzle in Dr. Pepper reduction until incorporated. Continue beating and scraping until the frosting is smooth and perfect. Frost the cooled cupcakes.
FRIED MAC N CHEESE BALLS. 1/2 lb. elbow macaroni, 1 tbsp. butter, 1 c. + 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour, divided. 1 1/4 c. whole milk, 8 oz. shredded sharp cheddar cheese, 8 oz. shredded pepper-jack cheese, one 4 oz. jar diced pimentos, drained, rinsed and patted dry,1 tsp. kosher salt, 1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper, 3 large eggs, 12 oz. kettle cooked potato chips, vegetable oil, for frying. Cook macaroni according to the package directions. Drain and rinse the macaroni and set aside. Melt the butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add 1 tablespoon of the flour and cook for 1 minute, stirring with a whisk. Whisk in the milk and cook 3-4 minutes until the mixture reaches a low boil and thickens. Reduce the heat to low and stir in the cheeses and mix until melted. Add the pimentos, salt, and red pepper and stir to combine. Fold in the macaroni. The mixture will be very thick. Spread the macaroni mixture evenly into a 9-inch by 13-inch pan. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 2 hours or until cold. Shape the cold macaroni mixture into 2-inch sized balls and place on a parchment lined sheet tray. Place the potato chips in a gallon-sized zip-top bag. Using a rolling pin, gently roll over the bag to finely crush the chips. Pour the crushed chips into a shallow dish. Place the remaining 1 cup of flour in a shallow dish. Whisk the eggs in a small bowl. Roll each ball around in the flour, then dip in the eggs letting any excess egg drip off. Roll the ball in the crushed potato chips, firmly pressing the chips into the ball to create a solid coating. Return the balls to the baking sheet. Repeat to coat all of the balls. Heat the oil in a Dutch oven or large pot until a thermometer registers 350°. Fry six balls at a time for 4 to 5 minutes or until golden brown and hot in the center. Drain on paper towels. Serve warm.
PIGS IN A BLANKET. One 8-ounce can refrigerated crescent roll dough,one 14-ounce package cocktail-sized smoked sausages, patted dry,1 large egg. QUICK RANCH (optional) 3/4 c. sour cream, 1/4 c. pickle juice (from jar), 1 tbsp. fresh chives, chopped. Preheat the oven to 375°. Working quickly while cold, unroll the crescent dough sheet on a lightly floured surface and separate the perforated dough into 8 triangles. Cut each dough triangle into three equal skinny triangles.
Place one cocktail sausage on the wide base of one skinny triangle. Roll the sausage toward the pointed end of the triangle, allowing the dough to overlap and wrap around the sausage. Place the rolled sausage on a parchment-lined baking sheet, point-side down. Repeat with the remaining dough triangles and sausages.
Whisk together the egg with 1 teaspoon water in a small bowl until smooth. Brush the egg wash over the dough. Bake at 375° until the dough is puffed and golden brown, 12 to 15 minutes. For the Quick Ranch, stir together the sour cream, pickle juice, and chives in a small bowl until smooth. Serve the pigs in a blanket warm with Quick Ranch Dipping Sauce or any of your favorite sauces.
Here’s one that goes back to at least the 1950’s that I can remember and I’m sure most of you will too! GRAPE JELLY MEATBALLS. 2 large eggs, ½ cup panko breadcrumbs, 1 tablespoon garlic powder, 1 tablespoon onion powder,c½ teaspoon kosher salt,½ teaspoon black pepper,1 pound lean ground beef,1 pound ground pork, 20 ounces of your favorite grape jelly, 12 ounces chili sauce or BBQ sauce. Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a large sheet tray with foil, set aside.
Beat the eggs in a large bowl, stir in the breadcrumbs, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper until combined. Add the meat and mix to combine, I like to do this by hand. Take 1 ½ tablespoons of the meat mixture (I like to use a 1.5 tablespoon cookie scoop for this) and roll it into a ball. Place it on the sheet tray, make sure they are not touching. Repeat with the remaining meat. Bake for 12-15 minutes or until they are golden brown. Add the meatballs to the slow cooker, draining off any excess fat. Add the grape jelly and chili sauce to the slow cooker and stir everything until coated. If the grape jelly doesn’t mix in all the way that’s okay. Slow cook for 2-3 hours on high or 4-5 hours on low, stirring every 30 minutes or so to make sure the sauce doesn’t burn. They are ready when the sauce is thickened, you can set it on warm for up to three hours, stirring occasionally. Garnish with parsley, optional. You can use frozen meatballs if you want, I recommend homestyle because it goes better with the grape jelly.
Happy Memorial Day, please remember why we are free and say a prayer for those with an empty seat at the table because of the sacrifice they made for us all.
