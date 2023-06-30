Community reading of Douglass speech set for July 8

A community reading of Frederick Douglass’ speech, “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July,” will take place on the front lawn of the Talbot County Court House on July 8.

 FILE PHOTO

EASTON — The Frederick Douglass Honor Society is pleased to announce its annual community reading of Frederick Douglass’s historic address “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?” at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 8, in front the Talbot County Court House, 11 North Washington St., Easton.

  

Tags

Newsletters

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.