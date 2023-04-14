Hope fuels CASA of the Mid-Shore’s efforts

CASA volunteers make a difference in the lives of the children with whom they work.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — CASA of the Mid Shore, a private, nonprofit organization, provides volunteer Court Appointed Special Advocates to children under court protection in Talbot, Dorchester, Queen Anne’s or Kent Circuit Courts due to abuse, neglect, abandonment, or their parents’ inability to safely care for them. When one joins efforts with CASA of the Mid-Shore, they are making a difference in the life of a local child in need.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.