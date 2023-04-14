Hope fuels CASA of the Mid-Shore’s efforts

EASTON — CASA of the Mid Shore, a private, nonprofit organization, provides volunteer Court Appointed Special Advocates to children under court protection in Talbot, Dorchester, Queen Anne’s or Kent Circuit Courts due to abuse, neglect, abandonment, or their parents’ inability to safely care for them. When one joins efforts with CASA of the Mid-Shore, they are making a difference in the life of a local child in need.
In partnership with the Circuit Courts, Departments of Social Services, schools, and numerous other agencies committed to child welfare in Kent, Queen Anne’s, Talbot and Dorchester counties, CASA’s involvement improves lives and brightens the outlook of children and teens in foster care. So why is CASA, in particular, needed?
Children in foster care are under court protection, and it is up to judges to make decisions about their lives. In an overburdened system, detailed information about each child’s individual needs and wishes can be hard to come by, and that’s where CASA enters the picture. Working with a one-to-one model that has proved to be highly successful, each CASA volunteer is appointed by the judge to work with only one child. As officers of the court, CASAs get to know their appointed child while also gathering information for the judge about what that child needs. Regardless of individual circumstances, these children have experienced trauma and lack a caring, consistent, trusting adult presence.
CASAs step into that void. They spend time listening to the ideas and dreams of children over lunch, while working on a project, or when playing a game. They attend meetings and court with children. CASAs often establish constructive relationships with parents, foster parents, siblings, grandparents, other relatives, and close family friends. When a CASA accepts a case, it is with the expectation that the CASA will be with that child until a permanent resolution has been found. Through consistent and thoughtful advocacy, CASAs frequently become the trusted adult presence lacking in the child’s life. Benefits of this relationship can be seen when the child asks the CASA for advice on what to wear to a party, how to fill out a tax return, or how to shop for groceries. Their relationships with children inform CASAs’ insights, resulting in recommendations to the court that are accurate and valuable.
CASA volunteers are a diverse group of people who bring a myriad of life experiences to their advocacy work. Why volunteer with CASA? Eloquently answered by recently retired CASA Blair Burns Potter, “It is our love and respect for our children, our belief in their strength and courage, and our hope for their futures that fuel our determination and our optimism.”
CASA is now enrolling applicants for the fall pre-service training class. Learn what it takes to become a CASA volunteer. Call 410-822-2688, ext. 6, email jc@casamidshore.org, or go to www.casamidshore.org.
