Louise Horney and her son Rick Sharp await well wishers at her home on Blades Farm Road. There were lots of cards marking her 102nd birthday. See related story on front of Caroline County Times-Record, inside.
Louise Horney watches as a long line of cars filled with well wishers come to her Blades Farm Road home to wish her happy 102nd birthday.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Jeanne Scott leads the long line of well wishers down Louise Horney’s driveway. There were stuffed animals, flowers and dozens of birthday cards for Horney. The big box was to collect the cards.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Denton Volunteer Fire Company brought in the tail end of the parade with lights flashing and horns blasting. Here the two-way radio is held up so they can clearly wish Louise Horney a happy birthday.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Gifts bags and the guest list were delivered to Louise Horney during the parade marking her 102nd birthday.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Denton Fire Company Engine 302 makes a multiple-point turn to make it around the circle at Louise Horney’s home. Not a blade of grass was touched.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Louise Horney and her son Rick Sharp await well wishers at her home on Blades Farm Road. There were lots of cards marking her 102nd birthday. See related story on front of Caroline County Times-Record, inside.
DENTON — A long line of cars snaked along Blades Farm Road following a police car as they made their way in honor of beloved community member Louise Horney. It was her 102 birthday party parade and each car came with well wishers who had a signed card to put in a big box with a bow on it. Horney said she likes cards.
Rick Sharp, Horney’s son, stood at her side as she sat in an open front door and received loving wishes from her Ames United Methodist Church family and the larger community. The head count exceeded 50 people as the cars went traveled down the long drive and around the single-car circle next to the house. Some honked; everyone waved. It got interesting when the fire engine had to make it around.
“I will read the cards today. I had some the other day, and I got somebody to read them to me. I want to say thank you to the community for all they do for me. I appreciate it,” Horney said.
“Kudos should be given to our police and fire departments for so willingly cooperating and our little church of Ames. Her son Rick and daughter-in-law Marsha, they are integral in planning all of this. They love that we do this for their mom,” said Jeanne Scott, who helped organize the event.
Scott posted on Facebook, “This is the highlight of her year and we want to celebrate her every year that we can. We will line up by the Denton Elementary School and proceed by police escort to Blades Farm Road and once again the firetruck will signal the end of the line! We will honk our horns and wave out our windows so she can see it all from her seat at her front door.”
This is the third year doing this parade. The organizers have gotten more skillful by having a two-way radio in Horney’s lap. Each person spoke into the handheld radio from their car. Horney could hear it loud and clear on the other end.
“My favorite part is Miss Louise’s smile. She talks about it all year long. Every year we can celebrate her, we are going to and the more people the merrier for her to feel loved. Maybe by the 105, we can have an actual big party then. We are just here to put a smile on her face and let her know we love her,” Scott said.
COVID has taken away one of Horney’s favorite activities, going to church. So Pastor John Allen comes to her house to give her communion, and a lot of her church friends were in the parade. Her birthday is actually Wednesday Jan. 4, and Allen will come with communion.
“Wednesday is the big day if I make it that far with a little help from my friends, prayers, daughter-in-law,” said Horney with a smile.
The guest list was given to her as final fire truck inched its way around her driveway. She really liked the list that was compiled in the elementary school parking lot by Scott.
When asked how it feels to be 102, Horney said, “I don’t know. It is no different than 101.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.