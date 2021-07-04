OCEAN CITY — Need something free and fun to do today?
Check out the hot dog eating contest in Ocean City. Today, the Fish Tales Bar and Grill located on 22nd Street Bayside will host its annual Hot Dog Eating Contest in their south parking lot at noon.
Come and grab a cold drink from one of the bars and watch this family fun event. There will be seating available to watch the competition until 4 pm.
The first 20 people to pre-register will be the contestants. To register, please visit the Bahia Marina Tackle Shop or Fish Tales Small Bar to sign up. Registration fee of $10 is required to hold your spot. You must be over 18 years old to compete and please bring your local ID or your pay stub from an Ocean City business.
“We are excited to have the most requested event back on our calendar. We want to focus on our local community so contestants must work and live locally.” Shawn Harman, owner of Fish Tales.
For more information on the contest, visit:
Facebook- ocfishtales
Instagram – ocfishtales
TikTok – OCFishTales
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.