Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Jake Day speaks with a Cambridge resident who attended the April 6 open house at the Community Engagement Center in the Packing House.
Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Jake Day speaks with a Cambridge resident who attended the April 6 open house at the Community Engagement Center in the Packing House.
DHCD
Visitors could pick up brocures on a variety of programs and topics during the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development open house on April 6.
DHCD
Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Jake Day speaks with children during the April 6 open house in Cambridge.
DHCD
Community Engagement Center Director Christina Eisman is recorded answering questions during the Department of Housing and Community Development open house April 6.
DHCD
Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Jake Day, left, greets Cambridge Mayor Stephen Rideout.
DHCD
Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Jake Day, foreground, right, and Community Engagement Center Director Christina Eisman welcome visitors to the April 6 open house.
CAMBRIDGE — The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development hosted an open house at its Community Engagement Center April 6 inside the historic Packing House.
DHCD Secretary Jake Day, CEC Director Christina Eismann and other senior leadership welcomed Cambridge Mayor Stephen Rideout, community leaders and residents into the space with food, children’s activities and information on resources community members can receive through the department, such as programs that reduce energy costs, internet cost subsidies and housing assistance.
The center will act as a hub on the Eastern Shore to create partnerships with local residents, nonprofits and community stakeholders to provide opportunities and programs that empower holistic enrichment, education and growth.
