For many of us what we know about the court system is based on watching “Perry Mason” or “Judge Judy.” It is confusing, adversarial, and uses terms that are obtuse and dense. Remember the last time you tried to read the “terms and conditions” in your cell phone contract? You probably did not get past the first paragraph. The good news is the court system has evolved over the years and continues to become much more “user-friendly.” Mediation is one program that has moved Maryland Courts in that direction.
In Maryland, there are basically two courts for dispute resolution, the District Courts and the Circuit Courts. Most of us experience the court system through the District Court. Cases include traffic violations, landlord-tenant disputes and small claims. Each county, and the city of Baltimore, has at least one District Court location. There are no jury trials in District Court. Cases are argued before a judge and the judge makes the ruling.
Circuit Courts generally handle more serious criminal cases, major civil cases, including divorce, custody and child support. Each county and the city of Baltimore has a Circuit Court. Cases generally involve juries, but sometimes are heard only by a judge.
Going to court over a dispute is a right we all have. It is why the courts system exists. However, the choice to go to court can be lengthy and expensive. During the COVID outbreak the courts where basically closed adding months to get a trial date. Mediation can greatly reduce the time to get to resolution and at much less cost to the parties in the dispute.
In recent years both courts have embraced mediation for this reason. The administrative process in each court is somewhat different. The District Court has two Alternative Dispute Resolution programs. The first is a pre-trial screening program. When a case is filed it is reviewed by the ADR Office and, if determined appropriate for mediation, the parties are contacted and offered that option. If parties agree then mediation will be remote, using Zoom. The other program is the Day of Trail program. This allows the judge to offer mediation to cases on their docket on the day of trial. If parties agree, they immediately go into a face-to-face mediation. In either case, if settlement is not reached, the parties will appear in court and the judge will decide the outcome. In either District Court program mediation is free.
Circuit Courts have a similar pre-trail screening program. What is different, however, is that based on the screening the Circuit Court can order parties to attend mediation with an assigned mediator. Under certain circumstances you can request not to mediate. The cost for mediation in these cases can vary by Circuit Court, usually in the range of $200-250 per hour, split between parties.
By offering mediation the court is giving the parties a very powerful and flexible option — essentially saying, “We trust you to sort out this dispute on terms to which you both agree, and on terms that can be much more flexible than the court can offer.” The Court is giving you to control the outcome, not a judge or jury. There is not much to lose in agreeing to mediation.
To learn more about the Maryland Court system go to https://mdcourts.gov/courts/about.
Steve Forrer, former dean and vice chancellor of University of Maryland Global Campus, is currently a mediator for the Maryland District and Circuit Courts. Questions can be submitted at www.doncastermediation.com/contact for Steve to answer in this column. He also accepts private mediations.
