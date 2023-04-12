EASTON — What is emotional intelligence and how does it affect our day to day decisions and interactions? More importantly — how can you develop it?
In Chesapeake Forum’s new course “Emotional Intelligence: Learning to Lead with Humanity,” starting on April 19, instructor Jahnae Wallace tackles the subject head on. Through purposefully designed and facilitated discussions, participants will examine and take inventory of what drives them — their moral compass and constitution — and how that translates into their environment and the world at large.
Participants will learn to access, increase, and capitalize on their emotional equity for the purpose of healing, repairing and building relationships. The course encourages real and useful self-awareness built from an introspective look at one’s core values: their roots, how they inform one’s opinions and responses, and how a person can use them to be at his or her best, not only for themselves but for others.
Jahnae Wallace has a Master’s Degree in Conflict Analysis and Dispute Resolution and has been employed in public service for well over 20 years. She is a trained mediator and has served on various boards and commissions relevant to social justice, criminal reform and historic preservation.
“Emotional Intelligence: Learning to Lead with Humanity” will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in three sessions, April 19, April 26 and May 3. This is a hybrid class offered in person at the Easton Family YMCA, via Zoom or by recording. Cost: $40. To register, visit chesapeakeforum.org.
Chesapeake Forum is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing lifelong learning opportunities to residents of the Eastern Shore. To receive Chesapeake Forum’s newsletter, please send name and address to info@chesapeakeforum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.