EASTON — Do you have a story you want to tell but need a little help telling it? Would you like to write about your life, your family, and its unique history? The significance of particular events? Chesapeake Forum’s popular class, “Writing Reminiscences,” taught by Forest Hansen, Ph.D., will help you start your journey into the art of memoir writing.
Each week, participants distribute copies of their one- or two-page writing and read it to the class, after which the others offer encouragement and suggestions for improvement. This format requires a limited enrollment, and being in-person supports the abundant verbal exchanges and the warmly supportive spirit, according to the instructor.
“Writing Reminiscences” will be held in-person from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 14, 21, and 28, at the Peachblossom YMCA in Easton. Cost: $35. No recording. To register for this or other Chesapeake Forum classes, visit chesapeakeforum.org.
Hansen earned a BA and MA in English and a Ph.D. in Philosophy. For more than 30 years he taught courses in both areas, as well as Greek Civilization and Classics in Western Thought. He has been a discussion leader for “The Great Books” and was co-creator and director of a college travel program studying ancient Greek and Byzantine civilizations in Greece and Turkey.
