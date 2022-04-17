EASTON — Chesapeake Forum is delighted to welcome “Ruining Your Day at the Beach,” taught by Douglas Levin, Ph. D. Turns out, it takes more than a day at the beach to understand the ecosystems at play along coastal shorelines. In this class, participants will learn that each layer of beach has its place in the eco-system from the walkway where visitors enter the beach, the berm where visitors flop down with their towels and the low-tide terrace where visitors decide whether or not to take the plunge.
Participants will learn how the different parts of the beach contribute to its mechanics. Why do beaches erode? Why does it help to swim along the beach to get out of a rip current? Class members will also examine sand samples from all over the world and determine why beaches are black, white, peppered, or red; learn the difference between tropical and temperate beaches and understand basic beach mechanics.
In other words, a day at the beach will never be the same again.
Levin, chief innovation officer for The Center for Environment and Society at Washington College, has over 40 years of experience mapping globally dispersed sea floors with a myriad of technologies. He has detected oil seep off of Cartagena, SA; done Lease Block Hazard Surveys; and worked on pipeline and fiber optic cable route selections in the Gulf of Mexico, the Aleutian Islands, and the Mediterranean. He has done shipwreck imaging in Thunder Bay; located Cortez’s treasure in Veracruz; and searched for evidence of Noah’s deluge in the Black Sea. For three weeks, he was the NOAA Liaison to BP for the subsurface oil monitoring during Deepwater Horizon, responsible for creating the daily report to the U.S. president. He was the first to use sonar to find ghost crab pots in the Chesapeake Bay and use it to evaluate the Bay bottom for suitable oyster habitat. He’s been teaching K — Gray for nearly 40 years and creating programs where participants design, build and operate working underwater robots; or one breaks the world’s record for small buoys holding golf balls.
To register for “Ruining Your Day at the Beach,” visit chesapeakeforum.org. Thei class is two sessions on Thursdays, April 21 and April 28, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Cost: $20. Hybrid.
