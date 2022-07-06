RIDGELY — Caroline County Humane Society recently said farewell to Dr. Mitch Arion upon his retirement, calling him “a most amazing friend” to CCHS and countless animals.
“Words cannot express what he has meant to CCHS, the animals and those of us who have Dr. Arion as our personal veterinarian,” staff wrote in a Facebook post.
Arion grew up in New York City, where his family had cats. Arion knew from the age of 5 that he wanted to become a veterinarian. He worked at the Bronx Zoo while in high school and after college attended the prestigious University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine. When he was ready to go into practice, he and his wife Vicki, who is a veterinary technician, decided to move to Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Vicki is a “Maryland girl” and this brought her closer to her family.
Their home, just outside of Ridgely, was also their veterinary clinic. Initially, Arion was not only a “small animal” vet, he also provided veterinary care to horses. Prior to coming to the Eastern Shore, he had worked with Thoroughbred race horses. He later decided to focus exclusively on small animals.
Arion was also one of the founding board members of CCHS. There was no Humane Society in Caroline County until 1992. He and other board members worked tirelessly with the county to acquire land and build the shelter in Ridgely, which opened in 2000.
After serving on the CCHS board for many years, Arion stepped down, but not away. He continued to care for the shelter’s animals — countless times on emergency cases brought to his home office, even in the middle of the night, where he and Vicki would tend to these urgent cases that were a matter of life and death. From then to now, at his new office in the town of Ridgely and where Vicki works as a veterinary tech, he remained incredibly generous with this time and expertise.
Additionally, Arion served on countless rabies and microchipping clinics, and alongside his wife, fostered many animals for CCHS bringing sick, injured and bottle babies to health and then on to adoption, including those they adopted themselves.
“For your compassion, commitment and dedication to the animals, we extend our deepest gratitude on behalf of the Caroline County Humane Society and the community we serve. You have made an incredible difference in the lives of so many,” the Humane Society wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.