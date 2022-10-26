RIDGELY — A festive assortment of pet lovers and running enthusiasts came together Saturday for the Howl-o-Ween 5K run and walk. The event drew more than 100 participants and raised $3,000 for the Caroline County Humane Society. There were awards given for the fastest runners and the best costumes.
One runner, Erin Bonner, had a Pomeranian, Zerk, dressed as leprechaun, and she was dressed as a pot of gold. This pup was ushered about the race course in a black wheeled baby carriage pot.
‘It is for the Caroline County Humane Society and raises money for the shelter. I have friends that I am going to be walking with,” said Bonner.
Samuel Mengel won the race with a time of 20:13.
“I train at North Caroline High School. I am on the track and cross country team. I always try to maintain a healthy lifestyle. I just keep working every day. Every day is going to be hard, but no matter how you feel, you just got to get the discipline and keep going,” said Mengel.
Best Pet and Owner costume title was won by a woman dressed convincingly like Princess Leia of Star Wars. Taylore Thomson’s dog was R2D2. Most creative award went to pot of gold Bonner. Best Pet was Sherlock Bones whose owner, Mila Hathaway, dressed as a criminal. The three winners each got a $50 Amazon card.
Hathaway said, “That is a Humane Society dog from 2019. They are great dogs. If you are looking for a dog, go to the Humane Society. You are actually saving two — you adopt one and you make room for another one to come in. I think they can sense it, that they have been rescued.”
Jessica Duerstine ran the course with her giant great dane — at times being pulled sideways on the course.
Leanne Gower, executive director of the Humane Society, said, “The race is just plain fun. We hope we can grow the costume contest. We have a couple of vendors this years. We have Playa Bowls of Easton and Pet Health, who does natural pet care products. All these animals get to come out here and have fun. Usually we get some shelter dogs out here, but no cats. This is our fourth year, and it is very good.”
Ridgely Commissioner John Buckle judged the costumes.
“I am looking at the imagination for the costume,” he said.
Jenni Mayer said, “I just come out for the giggles. It’s fun. We are doing the Bay Bridge 10K, so we figured we better get something under our belts. I love the dogs. They are super cute. I love seeing all the dressed up doggies. Adorable. So fun.”
Some whole families came out for the race.
“Thomas has been training at Greensboro Elementary. They have a club that stays after school two days a week,” said David Porter, Thomas’ dad.
Thomas detailed his training, “We try to get at least nine laps around the entire school because that is supposedly equal to three miles. I have run 10 laps.”
Porter said he would not run but was happy his kids were outside enjoying the beautiful weather.
Lilly Rupp said, “I am going to ditch the dog because she can’t make 5K, so I will run with him for 100 meters and give her to my sister.”
There was a pack of Greensboro Elementary runners that seemed serious. They were chattering and screaming yes to a photo. Every runner got a number, and Seashore Striders clocked the runners, fired the starting gun and inflated a purple and yellow finish line arch. They ran the awards at the end too.
“This benefits the Caroline County Humane Society, so give yourselves a hand for being here today. And how about those Greensboro Elementary kids? It is great to see the kids running. You will be following Sue Simmons on the golf cart. Thanks for your support today and have a great run,” said Tim Bamforth of Seashore Striders before sounding the starting gun and sending the runners on their way.
