Immanuel Lutheran Church of Easton recently installed its new pastor. Participating in the service, from left, were the Rev. Michael Thress, the Rev. Stephen Funck, the Rev. Kenneth Taglauer, the Rev. Mark Tooley (new pastor), the Rev. Dr. Lloyd Gaines and the Rev. Charles Gustafson.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
The Tooley family, from left, Katherine Tooley, Pastor Mark Tooley, Sarah Elizabeth, Laura Katherine and David Tooley.
EASTON – Immanuel Lutheran Church of Easton celebrated the installation of its new pastor, the Rev. Mark D. Tooley, on Sunday, Sept. 25.
Tooley comes to the Eastern Shore from Conway, Arkansas, where he served as assistant pastor of Peace Lutheran Church. Born and raised in Owensboro, Kentucky, Tooley worked as a school psychologist in Bowling Green, Kentucky, before his call into the ministry of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod. Tooley and his wife Katherine, a rostered director of Christian Education and a music teacher, have three young adult children.
At the installation service, Tooley’s father-in-law, the Rev. Kenneth Taglauer, delivered the message and the Rev. Dr. Lloyd Gaines officiated the Rite of Installation. Other pastors from the Southeast District of the LC-MS participated in the service. A reception followed in the fellowship hall.
Immanuel Lutheran Church is located at 7215 Ocean Gateway, Easton.
