EASTON — When the lights go out, rain is pelting and the water is rising, there must be a way to call for help. Cellphones are the natural choice, but one of the important lessons learned on September 11th was cell networks quickly overload in an emergency. Even heavy weather can knock out towers.
The alternative: Amateur Radio
For example, amateur radio operators delivered the first status reports from New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina hit. Daily, they can provide backup communications for everything from local and state emergency management agencies to the American Red Cross, FEMA, even the International Space Station. Being prepared is the key to getting the message out and assistance into an area.
Beginning Saturday, June 26 at 2 p.m. for 24 hours, a group of local amateur radio operators, known as hams, will participate in a nationwide Field Day operation sponsored by American Radio Relay League (ARRL). This year, they will set up at Tuckahoe State Park in the Squirrel Pavilion, test, demonstrate and perfect their emergency communications capability. The park is near Queen Anne, Maryland
Members of the Easton Amateur Radio Society (EARS) will use only emergency power, temporary equipment setups and antennas, even one placed in a tall tree using a bow and arrow. The local operators will test their communications skills by contacting as many of the more than 35,000 hams participating across the country.
In the event of an emergency, hoping for the best on the vulnerable Eastern Shore is not enough. Being prepared and practice are the keys to success.
Visit the Field Day operation at the Tuckahoe State Park in the Squirrel Pavilion on June 26 and 27. Individuals, families and groups are invited to observe and participate in the activities. Additional information is available at the EARS homepage www.k3md.com and www.emergency-radio.org. and our Face Book page for “Easton Amateur Radio Society”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.