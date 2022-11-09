RIDGELY – The inaugural Plein Air Adkins was so successful organizers want to repeat the event the first weekend of November next year.
About 50 professional and amateur painters enjoyed an unseasonably warm, sunny day Saturday, Nov. 5, at Adkins Arboretum near Ridgely.
“We’re so excited — giddy with excitement,” said Executive Director Ginna Tiernan. “The response that we got from the artists is the best we could imagine. And the talent is phenomenal.”
Among the artists painting outdoors, or en plein air, was Brian McKenna of Chester, who positioned his easel in the bright sunlight as temperatures climbed into the upper 70s.
Artists were given from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to set up, complete and frame their paintings. “It’s torture,” McKenna said. “It’s not enough time.”
Even with the relatively small window of time he admitted, “It makes you a better painter. It makes you see and develop a critical eye and understand what you’re doing.”
While McKenna chose as his subject in oils a large pine arching over the arboretum’s Visitors Center, Yikchek Phan of Bethesda, Maryland, was one of the few artists working with watercolor. She described painting en plein air as “chasing time.”
“The light kind of shifts left and right,” Phan said. “You’re chasing time because you try to finish everything quickly.”
Sheryl Southwick of Easton focused on details of slender trees and vines in a shady spot on the paved path just off the parking lot. She said she didn’t mind the visitors watching her work, or even walking between her and her canvas.
“I just liked this spot,” said Southwick, who exhibited her work at a show at Adkins last summer. “I just love the verticality of trees.” The painting took shape as she deftly applied oils on canvas with brushes and palette knife as a nod to her favorite artist, French Post-Impressionist Pierre Bonnard.
“I do collages and abstract stuff, but I just wanted to come out today and enjoy the weather and the camaraderie,” she said. “I love this place, and the people that work here are great.”
Southwick has inspired local contemporary impressionist Diane DuBois Mullaly, a longtime Adkins docent who helped organize Plein Air Adkins.
As a member of Plein Air Painters of the Chesapeake Bay (PAPCB), founded April 2014, Mullaly sponsored a critique on one of the arboretum’s bridges. The response of visitors who wanted to buy the paintings prompted Mullaly that evening to propose the idea of a plein air event to Tiernan.
“I was like, ‘Absolutely. I can’t believe we didn’t think of this before,’” Tiernan said. The event complements the annual Waterfowl Festival in Easton, which occurs the second weekend in November, she said.
PAPCB now has over 50 members and organizes plein air paint outs every Tuesday, from April to October.
That’s how Ed Lewandowski of Bridgeville, Delaware, got started. A painter for 23 months, and having participated in six previous paint outs, this was his first at Adkins.
Both the outdoors venue and the plein air community of artists inspire Lewandowski.
“This plein air community — the people are fantastic,” Lewandowski said. “(They’re) just so warm and welcoming and helpful. As a new artist, they are starting to recognize me, and they seem happy to see me here. So, it’s always fun to paint with them.”
Contest judge Bernard J. Dellario, a painter and instructor who exhibits widely across the Maryland Eastern Shore and Washington, D.C., regions, selected five award winners.
“I look for a good, solid design that shows the artist’s command of their material,” Dellario said. “Also something that surprises me, piques my interest.”
Winning first place was Alison Barry for “Golden Crown.” “Love the vertical composition; the whole piece is filled with light,” Dellario commented.
Chris Rapa won second place for “Every Leaf Sings to Me.” Dellario noted, “(She) knows how to manipulate paint.”
Placing third was Rhonda Ford for “Adkins Morning,” about which Dellario stated, “Love what’s not painted and how effective that can be.”
Receiving honorable mention were Christopher Best for “Feeling Fall” and its “beautiful subtle color play in a high key value range” and Lynn Lewis for “Almost Goats,” which Dellario described as a “composition surprise, collection of beautiful abstract shapes coming together to give us just enough info to complete the picture.”
First through third places won cash prizes and Arboretum logo items, and honorable mentions received logo items. All winners received certificates.
Artists’ works were displayed on their easels and offered for sale behind the Visitors Center from 1 to 3 p.m.
“I would love it to live in somebody’s house,” Southwick said, laughing, as she perfected her painting. “That would be great.”
As visitors and patrons milled around the grounds, Fine Times provided live music, and Pete’s PeteZa and Blue Monkey Tacos food trucks sold breakfast and lunch fare.
Plein Air Adkins was sponsored in part by Choptank Electric Cooperative.
“Adkins Arboretum is the only arboretum or public garden that focuses solely on plants native to the Mid-Atlantic coastal plain,” according to Adkinsarboretum.org.
The 400-acre site is part of the Chesapeake Bay Gateways Network.
“Of course, I can’t guarantee the weather each year, but we’re definitely going do it this the first weekend in November 2023,” Tiernan said. “It seems to work for the artists, clearly. So, rain or shine, Plein Air Adkins.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.