WASHINGTON D.C. — The National Museum of the American Indian (NMAI) will host Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Monday, Oct. 11 with a Black-Indigenous Youth Advancing Social Justice event at 1 p.m.
Cost: Free — advance registration required at americanindian.si.edu/calendar. A direct link to view the program will be emailed to registrants 24 to 48 hours before the program.
Youth in Action: How are Black-Indigenous youth working to advance social justice? This Indigenous Peoples’ Day program highlights youth of blended Black and Native heritage who use art, activism, and policy to advance Black and Indigenous solidarity and affect positive change in their communities.
Details: The event is moderated by Amber Starks (African American and Muscogee [Creek]). Panelists include Joy SpearChief-Morris (African American and Kainai Blood Tribe), Kyle T. Mays (Black and Saginaw Chippewa), and Autumn Rose Williams (Black and Shinnecock).
This program is part of the Youth in Action: Conversations about Our Future series, which features young Native activists and change makers from across the Western Hemisphere who are working towards equity and social justice for Indigenous peoples.
A diverse and multifaceted cultural and educational enterprise, the National Museum of the American Indian (NMAI) is an active and visible component of the Smithsonian Institution, the world’s largest museum complex.
