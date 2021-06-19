EASTON — Live concerts and shows — and other events — are returning to The Avalon Theatre after the coronavirus pandemic canceled months of indoor performances and sent others to virtual platforms and outdoor venues.
The Avalon Foundation — which opened an outdoor venue (the Stoltz Pavilion) to also host shows during the pandemic — will host its first indoor show at its Easton theater on June 26 with a performance by The Jersey Tenors. The last indoor show hosted by The Avalon Theatre was in March 2020 with a concert by High Voltage — an AC/DC tribute band.
It has been a long journey — and the COVID pandemic taught The Avalon how to pivot and adjust.
Scott Milligan, the theater's technical director, is in charge of the sound and light, but COVID gave him a crash course in live streaming. He had to figure out a way to connect the artists with the community in the midst of a pandemic.
“I think we did a pretty darn good job of getting up to speed and being able to change gears. The majority of our income came from live streaming. During the pandemic, we were only allowed to have 20 patrons in the theater,” he said.
The Avalon opened the new Stoltz Pavilion in a parking lot adjacent to the Talbot Town Shopping Center in November. The outdoor tent has been hosting concerts and other events.
“We are so fortunate to have the Stoltz family involved with the Avalon Foundation. We called up the Stoltz and said, ‘We would like to make an outdoor venue somewhere in Easton.’ He jumped on board with it. Keith [Stoltz} helped to facilitate the tent. Not only did we have the live performances but also we were live streaming at the same time,” he said.
Milligan is excited about going into a full theater with a full crowd — a 400-person capacity. Gov. Larry Hogan has lifted distancing, mask and other government order that impacted live-music and other venues.
“But if we step back for a minute, The Avalon never really closed. Concerts moved outdoors but the work of The Avalon was busier than ever,” he said.
The Avalon Theatre — which opened as a cinema in 1921 — is one of Easton's most prominent destinations. It is also one of the top performing arts destinations on Eastern Shore and is known nationally among musicians.
Jessica Bellis, chief operating and finance officer for the foundation that operates the theater and pavilion, said the pandemic also helped put a focus on the community and those being hit hardest by the pandemic and its shutdowns.
“The Avalon Foundation went back to our mission which is to build community. We always tried to find the safe yes that served our mission. We ran a drive-thru farmer’s market. We helped with feed the front and made sure restaurant donations got connected with frontline workers," Bellis said.
She continued, “We figured out how to do live streaming Zoom concerts and then we figured out how to make a Plein Air Festival happen in the middle of a pandemic. With the Stoltz Pavilion we opened a live music venue in the middle of a pandemic. When the vaccine roll out happened, we changed our whole building to have a call center and pivoted our staff to answering the phones and connecting people with vaccines.”
The pandemic and resulting government orders shutdown indoor concerts and performances for months. Some concerts went virtual. The Avalon opened the Stoltz outdoor venue in November and continues to host shows and events there.
The Avalon also received a $484,200 grants from the state in January as part of a $30 million program to help performing arts venues and independent movie theaters. The Easton-based foundation also received federal COVID relief through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The relief helped the foundation maintaining staff during the pandemic.
“For years we have struggled with people understanding the breadth of what we do. Shutting down with what people most associated us with made it so that the community really saw all of the other things that we were up to. Nobody cares about who is running the farmer’s market until they think it might go away," Al Bond, CEO of The Avalon, said.
The farmers market had a wider community impact helping farmers and small businesses.
“And it wasn’t just for the people buying the food who were afraid to go into the supermarkets. It was for the people who were growing the food. They couldn’t sell it with all the restaurants closed.," said Tim Weigland, marketing director for the Easton theater.
The Avalon is looking to kick it into post COVID overdrive. That includes hosting the Plein Air Easton festival and art competition in July and the return of an Independence Day carnival and fireworks show. The latter runs June 26 to July 4.
“We are going to have galleries in Easton. At the Maritime Museum in St. Michael’s. At Jen Stanley’s church in Oxford. And at the Wylder Hotel in Tilghman. You can find more information on www.pleinair.com," Bond said.
Bond says they have a permit to stage live events at the outdoor Stoltz Pavilion through August. So they will have it up and operating through August.
“It is a fabulous place to see live music,” said Bellis.
She said live, in-person events are streaming back after seeing many of them streamed online during the pandemic.
“We are better than back. We have a free street concert, we’re back with a ten-day carnival, the Navy sea chanters will be performing. We’re back with summer camps for kids, Plein Air Easton. It’s all back. We are better than back,” said Bellis.
