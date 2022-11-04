Introduction to Tai Chi, Qi Gong offered Monday

EASTON — A complimentary introduction to Tai Chi and Qi Gong with Howard Parks and January White will be offered at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, in the parish hall at Trinity Cathedral.
This 60-minute workshop will introduce participants to the Chinese arts of Tai Chi Ch’uan (taiji quan) and Qi Gong (also, Chi Kung). Since the middle of last century, Tai Chi has become known in the west as a form of moving meditation, working with breath and developing both flexibility and strength. Its origins lie in the martial arts. Tai Chi takes one beyond sitting meditation and gives one valuable tools that can be used anywhere and every day. The art of Tai Chi can aid in the development of heightened states of body-mind-spirit integration.
Qi Gong has deep roots in Chinese traditional medicine, religion and philosophy, and can be thought of as the foundation for internal martials arts such as Tai Chi Ch’uan. It usually takes the form of gentle exercise using slow coordinated movement, deep breathing, visualization and awareness.
Participants will come away with some tools and techniques they can use to begin to expand awareness of both body and environment.
There will be information about class sessions and an opportunity to sign up.
No prior experience is necessary; wear clothing that is comfortable to move in. Class size will be capped at 8.
