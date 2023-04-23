EASTON — The word “active” may take on a different meaning as we age, but that doesn’t mean the end to physically engaging vacations. In fact, there are so many options for mixing comfort and activity, most people can find something to suit their needs.
Join Chesapeake Forum instructor Mark Mulligan from 1 to 2:3o p.m. on April 27 for a look at some active biking or hiking options for seniors. Many tours include good food, fine hotels and great sightseeing as you travel under your own power. No need to rough it.
Mulligan will introduce participants to the types of tours offered by three different companies that bring 800 active tourists to the area each year. Find out what to expect on an active vacation — how many miles per day, what happens if you don’t want to ride or hike on one of the days, how to prepare for a tour and finally, what about e-bikes and how can they help? Finally, learn what kind of active vacation is right for you and how to find a suitable tour operator.
Mark Mulligan is a retired Naval officer and federal civil servant. He leads bike tours in Talbot, Dorchester, and Kent counties and works part time as a bicycle mechanic in Annapolis.
“Is an Active Vacation Right for Me?” is one session from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27. This is a hybrid class, offered in person at the Easton Family YMCA, via Zoom or by recording. Cost: $20. To register, visit https://chesapeakeforum.org.
Chesapeake Forum is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing lifelong learning opportunities to residents of the Eastern Shore. To receive Chesapeake Forum’s newsletter, send your name, address and contact information to info@chesapeakeforum.org.
