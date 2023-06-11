FAIRLEE — Easterseals Camp Fairlee, which kicks off in a few weeks, is a place where children and adults, like Jacob “Jake” Nardo, of Hockessin, can grow as individuals, make lifelong connections, and find independence. Jake is able to soar on a zip line, sing his heart out in “Fairlee’s Got Talent” and savor new foods in a safe and nurturing environment. Meanwhile, his parents, Jen and Frank Nardo, get the break they need.
“Camp Fairlee made such a change in him. It opened doors he didn’t know he could go through. Camp helps him grow more independent. He feels pure joy and excitement and makes connections at Camp, “Jen said. “I love the respite I receive from Camp but what Jake gets out of Camp is priceless.”
Having had an exceptional experience with Easterseals Children’s Therapy program when Jake was a baby enabled Jen and Frank to have the confidence to drop Jake off at Camp Fairlee the first time years ago.
“We chose Camp Fairlee from our connection with Easterseals Children’s Therapy and our trust in the organization. When we toured Camp Fairlee we saw it had a little magic. Because it was Easterseals, is what allowed me to walk away and know he’d be in good hands,” Jen said. “The first time it was hard for both of us, but now he waves goodbye and I leave not worrying. The first year, I went in with a list of worries. Then when I saw how much he grew, I relaxed. The next year you know they can do it.”
In fact this year, Jen and Frank are going to Europe on a well-deserved vacation because of their trust in Camp Fairlee’s ability to care for Jake. Each year camp counselors receive intensive training to ensure the health, safety and well-being of the campers.
Easterseals Camp Fairlee is an unforgettable experience for people of all ages with disabilities. During a typical summer session, campers enjoy activities including horseback riding, walking nature trails, zip lining, swimming, canoeing, kayaking, arts and crafts, fishing and so much more.
Easterseals Camp Fairlee, outside of Chestertown, is one of the only camps in the region that provides a typical residential camp experience for children and adults with disabilities. Fairlee offers week- long camp sessions throughout the summer, Learn more about Camp Fairlee services at www.campfairlee.com.
Celebrating 75 years, Easterseals Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore is leading the way to an inclusive community through its innovative services, which include: children’s therapies, day programs for adults with physical or intellectual disabilities, supported employment, personal attendant services, senior services, recreational camping, respite services, and services for caregivers. To learn more about Easterseals, call 1- 800-677-3800 or visit www.de.easterseals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.